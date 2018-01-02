YEAR IN REVIEW: Top Lancaster News Stories From 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: Like it or not 2017 made history. Focus Daily News takes a look back at the events and stories that had a major impact on the Best Southwest Cities of Dallas County. Below readers can explore a variety of high profile Lancaster news stories from 2017.

Publish Date: November 8

LANCASTER—A group of Lancaster ISD students recently completed an unusually challenging STEM project. The 39 engineering students, grades 6-11, built an airplane. One that flies! Josh Hoffman, owner and lead engineer of Cross Country Aviation, was the students’ instructor during the project. The student-built plane will be used by Wings of Hope, a nonprofit helping those in need all over the world.

Publish Date: June 29

LANCASTER—New details have surfaced in the abduction of 13-year-old Shavon Le’Faye Randle of Lancaster. Randle was taken from a relative’s home Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Southridge Drive. Since then, family members said they received a call from an unknown male who said he was holding Shavon Le’Faye Randle against her will. Police said the family member told them the man threatened to harm the teen.

A day later more information surrounding the incident has come to light. What at first looked to be a random act may have had more sinister motivations. According to the victim’s mother Shaquna Persley there was no visible forced entry into the home, but the inside of the home was ransacked, before Randle’s abduction.

Publish Date: July 2

LANCASTER—The case of a missing Lancaster teen has closed with a tragic ending. According to reports, police uncovered the body of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another unidentified male early Sunday.

Publish Date: December 29, 2016

LANCASTER—In the last weeks of 2016 there have been a number of high profile deaths. With two days remaining in the year, a death too close to home has rocked a number of Lancaster residents. Former Lancaster Police Chief Larry Flatt passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 305 East Third Street, Lancaster Texas 75146. Funeral services will also be held at First Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Publish Date: June 6

LANCASTER—What should have been an enjoyable last day of school on Friday was just the opposite for Lancaster ISD. According to a statement from a Lancaster Independent School District official, a teacher was removed from the high school campus after allegations of sexual misconduct were reported.

On Friday, June 2, before classes began, a high school student informed a staff member that a male teacher recently sent inappropriate text messages to him.

Publish Date: May 8

LANCASTER—In an era where tensions between minorities and law enforcement are at an all time high; one Lancaster Independent School District police officer sees a silver lining. While he is not a traditional educator, Sergeant Alvin Johnson takes advantage of these ‘teachable moments.’

