2018 Ford EcoSport Spells Economy with a Capital E

I don’t remember seeing a CUV or minivan of any substance for about $25,000 for a long time – that is until I was delivered a 2018 Ford EcoSport this December.

The EcoSport won’t snap your neck with its acceleration, nor will you be “wowed” with all the amenities and luxury inside, but you will find its fuel economy, utility and size just as attractive as the sticker price.

The model I drove was pre-production, therefore it will never be offered for sale to the general public, but I found that it checked all the boxes in terms of features that most of the driving public would find they can’t live without.

Active grill shutters for economy, fog lamps, automatic headlights, moonroof, rear wipers and washers, roof-rack crossbars and tow hooks all add utility to the EcoSport. Inside, one will find a one-touch up/down drivers window, automatic temperature controls, a leather wrapped steering wheel, and even paddle shifters to make the word “sport” in its name a bit more appropriate.

The navigation system is voice activated and of course, there is an available XM/Sirius system as well as both AM and FM radio with seven speakers scattered throughout the cabin. FordPass™ Connect replaces SYNC® Connect. EcoSport continues to offer available technology features such as in-vehicle Wi-Fi, SYNC® 3 with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ compatibility, plus compatibility with Ford+Alexa and Waze navigation, multiple USB charge ports and an 8-inch floating touch screen. A rear-view camera is very important in today’s world and the EcoSport is so-equipped. There is even a rear sensing system so those who forget to check the cameras screen will be notified if there is something behind them.

It is important to note that the first time we tried to access the cargo area we couldn’t locate the button to open the door. Three days into the loan, I realized its because the rear door, swings open vs. a traditional liftgate. I think this is an interesting choice, and something to keep in mind when parking.

Since the model I drove was not yet offered for sale, there were no EPA fuel economy figures supplied with it but I drove it all over the Dallas metroplex and the fuel gauge did not dip even to the half-way point so I have to feel good about how little fuel it uses. I’m sure your local Ford dealer will have details available on this so be sure to ask when you stop by for a test drive.

