Sandra Meadows Classic Basketball Tournament Returns Dec. 28-30

The 67th annual Sandra Meadows Classic basketball tournament, named for the legendary Duncanville High School Pantherettes basketball coach, returns to the Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena at Duncanville High School Dec. 28-30. Meadows, who died of cancer in 1994, won 906 games and four state championships. She was a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Tournament Director Steve Martin said this year’s tournament will bring the top teams from public and private schools across the nation. Six states will be represented in the teams playing in this year’s tournament, once again sponsored by the Duncanville Lions Club.

The 2017 Sandra Meadows Classic teams include: Amarillo Palo Duro; Arlington Seguin; Barbe HS – Lake Charles, LA; Bishop Lynch (Tapps 6A State Champs); Briarcrest Christian, TN; Colleyville Heritage; Conway – Arkansas; Cypress Falls; Dallas Home School Athletic Association; Desoto; Duncanville (Texas Back to Back 6A State Champs); Fayetteville Arkansas (Arkansas Back to Back 7A State Champs); Frisco Liberty; Frisco Lone Star; Harvard-Westlake, CA; Highland Park; Houston Westside; Incarnate Word – San Antonio; Jersey Village; Killeen Ellison; McEachern HS; Powder Springs, GA. (GA Four Peat State Champs); Marion, Arkansas (Arkansas 6A State Champs); Mesquite Horn; Plano; Plano East; Plano West; Ridge Point; Saginaw; Sierra Canyon, CA; Temple; Vista Ridge – Cedar Park; Waxahachie.

The Sandra Meadows Arena, named by USA Today in 2004 as one of the top ten places to watch high school basketball, contains three competition gyms and seats 2,000 spectators. Home to one of the top girls’ programs in Texas, it’s also home to the 2012 Girls 5A State Champions and 2006 Boys 5A State Champions.

The Duncanville Pantherettes, whose head coach is now Cathy Self-Morgan, have seven state championships to their credit. Former players Tamika Catchings and Tiffany Jackson went on to play in the WNBA.

All tournament passes are available for $25 for adults and $15 for students; one day passes are $10 for adults and $6 for students; and seniors 65 and older get a $2 discount on tickets. Children under five are free. College Coaches’ tournament packets are $25 per coach.

For more information, visit sandrameadowsclassic.com or email Tournament Director Martin at stevem@duncanvillechamber.org.

