Grand Opening Festivities At IKEA Grand Prairie Dec. 13

IKEA Grand Prairie Grand Opening Packed With Giveaways

Christmas will arrive early for Grand Prairie shoppers, with the highly anticipated grand opening of the new IKEA Wed., Dec. 13. Shoppers are expected to come out in large numbers for the family-friendly events that include special offers like thousands of dollars in gift cards and merchandise.

For starters, an iconic EKTORP sofa will be given to the first 47 adults who line up for entry to the store Dec. 13. The next 100 in line will receive the gift of a POANG armchair.

Store manager Matthew Hunsicker said, “We are thrilled to be opening our 47th store in the U.S. and second store in the Dallas region and have planned a fun-filled week of celebration. The IKEA Grand Prairie co-workers look forward to welcoming our shoppers with food, excitement and our extensive range of IKEA products.”

IKEA shoppers may begin lining up at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 11 – 48 hours before the store’s opening at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13. Entertainment will be provided for those customers starting at 6 a.m. on opening day, with opening ceremony at 8:15 a.m.

The following is a schedule of planned activities and giveaways:

Saturday, December 9- Sunday, December 10

IKEA Virtual Reality Experience, Klyde Warren Park near the corner of North Olive Street and Woodall Rodgers Freeway. IKEA Reality takes virtual reality to the next level with a dynamic 360 experience to discover IKEA designs in a whole new way. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, anyone can stop by and take a turn in IKEA Reality, play for giveaways, and explore the pop up room settings.

Wednesday, December 13

The First 47 adults (18 & older) in line receive a free EKTORP three-seat sofa. *Next 100 adults (18 & older) in line receive a free POÄNG armchair. The first 100 children (17 & younger) in line receive a free FAMNIG heart-shaped soft toy. The first 2,500 adults (18 & older) will receive a random prize envelope with IKEA Gift Cards ranging from $10 to $250, or a “Buy One, Get One Free” voucher. The first 100 adults (18 & older) with a birthday on today’s date only will receive a $47 IKEA gift card. Offer valid only on Dec. 13

Customers in IKEA locations across the country can take part in the grand opening celebration with one-day deals on these products: STOCKHOLM Rugs offered at $99. VIGDIS cushion covers at $4. GURLI cushion covers at $2. Customers will be able to purchase three bags of IKEA meatballs for $19.99. Offer valid only on Dec. 13.

Thursday, December 14

*First 47 adults (18 & older) in line receive a free HAUGESUND mattress. *Next 100 adults (18 & older) in line receive a free ALINA “sleep set” that includes a bedspread and cushion covers. The first 100 children (17 & younger) in line receive a free GOSIG golden dog soft toy.

Friday, December 15

*First 47 adults (18 & older) in line receive a free 5-piece IKEA 365+ cookware set. *Next 100 adults (18 & older) in line receive a voucher for 12 monthly meatball meals for two at the IKEA Grand Prairie Restaurant through next year, expiring on December 31, 2018. The first 100 children (17 & younger) in line receive a voucher for a soft-serve frozen yogurt available that day at the IKEA Grand Prairie Exit Bistro.

Wednesday, December 13- Sunday, December 17

*Visitors to IKEA Grand Prairie may enter for a chance to win one of twenty $250 IKEA Gift Cards through the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program. Customers should visit http: IKEA-USA.com/GrandPrairie for more details. *One per household

