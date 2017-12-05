DeSoto Police Make Arrest In Series Of Package Thefts

DESOTO—On November 28-30, 2017, 13 package theft offenses were reported to DeSoto Police Department. Many of these offenses occurred in neighborhoods adjacent to W. Belt Line Road.

One of the theft victims provided us with a still photo of the suspect, and his vehicle. This information was passed along to DeSoto PD patrol units.

November 30, 2017 at approximately 9:30 a.m., a patrol unit located the suspect vehicle in the 1300 block of W. Belt Line Road and initiated a traffic stop.

As a result of this stop, one suspect is currently in custody on unrelated charges and several packages, which we believe to be stolen, were recovered.

DeSoto detectives are attempting to locate additional victims and return their stolen packages/items. Detectives are also requesting any additional video surveillance which shows the offense occurring.

Anyone that believes they may be a victim of this offense is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 469.658.3050.

Tips for Keeping Packages Safe

•Consider an alternate destination. When you order something online, consider sending the package to your workplace or to a family member, friend or neighbor who is home during the day to accept delivery.

•Send it to your nearest shipping location. You can have your deliveries sent to the nearest FedEx Office, DHL or UPS location, and they’ll hold it for you for up to five business days. FedEx provides this service at no added cost.

•Request a signature. Many packages today are sent without requiring a signature for delivery. If you’re shipping something of high value — or you just want to be sure items aren’t left unattended — you can require a signature for packages to be released. Either the shipper or the recipient can make this request.

•Request a vacation hold. Taking a holiday trip to visit family or friends? You can request a vacation hold on all shipments for up to 14 days.

•Ask for a ring. Let your shipper know you want a ring—or a knock. You can leave instructions for drivers to always ring your doorbell or knock on your door when a package is being left.

•Schedule your delivery. Request to get your delivery on your time. Pick a delivery time and date that works for you.

Comments

comments