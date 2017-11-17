Holiday Happenings In Best Southwest Cities

Best Southwest Cities celebrate the holidays in true Texas style. Here are a few of the family friendly events that are guaranteed to put everyone in the Christmas spirit.

City of Cedar Hill: Holiday on the Hill 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7, free celebration in Downtown Cedar Hill brings the magical story of The Polar Express to life with train rides and other kids activities, crafts, reindeer petting zoo, live performances, photos with Santa, and official lighting of the tree. Kids can wear their PJs like in the story.

Cedar Hill’s Hillside Village offers shoppers a free holiday treat with snow flurries on weekends Nov. 24-Dec. 23 on Village Green from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Santa will be nestled on the corner between Razoo’s and the play area available for photos from Nov. 19-Dec. 24.

City of DeSoto: Hometown Holiday Celebration starts at 7 p.m. and Christmas tree lighting at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Town Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road. Musical entertainment, crafts for the children, a visit from Santa Claus and refreshments will be provided.

City of Duncanville: Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Friday, December 1. Free festivities feature “Duncan Whoville” (a Dr. Seuss and Whoville themed Christmas) parade down Main Street from 7-8 p.m.; pictures with Santa, the tree-lighting ceremony; music by area school choirs, and much more. Santa photos available at Ben Franklin Apothecary on Main Street. Also featuring Art Walk & Pop-Up Gallery, Inner.Space art Gallery and Duncanville Design Studio with local artisans and craftsmen.

City of Grand Prairie: Thursday, Dec. 7–Have a very Prairie Christmas downtown at City Hall, 317 College Street, with 6 p.m. tree lighting ceremony hosted by city and Grand Prairie ISD. Featuring choir performances and photos with Santa.

Prairie Lights at Lynn Creek Park, 5610 Lake Ridge Parkway on Joe Pool Lake returns with 4 million lights set along 2 miles of paths; Holiday Village with food, gifts, Santa, Snow Maze and Holiday Magic Lighted Walk-Through Forest. Nov. 23 -Dec. 31.

Magical Winter Lights expands to Grand Prairie in partnership with Lone Star Park, with designs from Chinese lanterns that transform into larger-than-life remakes of well-known landmarks. The DFW festival will feature an entrance castle lantern inspired by the Dallas County Courthouse, a giant cowboy, and Dallas’ iconic Pegasus. There are several themed sections including Magical Wonderland, Christmas Candy Land, The Lone Star State, Dinosaur Land and Mystery of the East.

City of Lancaster: Holiday parade will be the second Saturday in December, starting at Elsie Robertson Middle School, east on Pleasant Run Road and south on Dallas Avenue, ending at Lancaster’s Historic Town Square. Entry fee is donation of a new unwrapped toy or at least 5 non-perishable food items that will be collected at the mandatory parade meeting. Parade spectators are encouraged to line the route with their lawn chairs to watch the procession as educational, social, civic and business organizations as well as residents all join together to celebrate the holidays.

Immediately following the parade, join us at the Historic Town Square where we will name the parade winners, recognize our Hometown Hero, tree lighting ceremony and kick off this year’s Christmas Festival. There will be games, pictures with Santa, puppet shows, live performances, and more.

City of Mansfield: Mansfield kicks off their Hometown Holidays the first weekend in December with a full weekend of fun and entertainment for the whole family. The events begins on Friday night at City Hall with the official tree lighting, visits with Santa, entertainment, food, games and fireworks. The fun continues on Saturday with the Fa La La 5k and a holiday parade in historic downtown Mansfield.

Saturday night, Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts will be rocking with a special concert benefiting the district cultural arts programs. The festivities wrap up on Sunday with the Tour of Holiday Homes.

City of Midlothian: A Christmas in Wonderland is the theme for Midlothian’s Light Up Parade Sat., Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m. Parade route is from the 8th Street bridge through downtown, ending on Overlook Drive. Entertainment, crafts, vendors and other activities are included in the Southern Star Christmas Celebration.

City of Ovilla: Mayor Richard Dormier will light the city’s Christmas tree as the city of Ovilla celebrates their annual Christmas in the Park Sat., Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. in Heritage Park. There will be Christmas music from community choirs, photos with Santa Claus, and hot chocolate and cookies provided by the Ovilla Service league.

City Manager John Dean, “Christmas season is a very special time of year for me. To have an event that brings people of all ages together is important for a community. I believe that all events that a city holds are important in bringing a community together. I am excited to experience this Christmas with the people of Ovilla.”

