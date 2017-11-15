Your Guide To Holiday Gifts Guys Will Love

Guys complain women are hard to shop for, yet every woman I know is happy to provide either a list or clues that can’t be missed. The real shopping challenge: finding the perfect gift for men. We all know guys can buy their own socks, ties, and underwear. So, here’s our 2017 holiday gift guide for men featuring gifts that are sure to impress your favorite guy.

For The Stylish Gentleman

Every man needs a stylish bag to carry his gear and the everyday backpack from Peak Design offers style and utility. This bag is the perfect accessory for any guy in your life, whether he’s a photographer, commuter or adventure seeker.

Highlights include: its expandable, weatherproof, fits laptops up to 15” and approved for carry-on. $259.95

While watches may not be as popular as they once were in the age of smartphones, many guys like to wear a watch as a fashion statement. The Guardian from Shinola is sure to make a statement with a timepiece that has a classic appeal.

Unique Gifts For Your Special Guy

Want to get a more custom gift with a unique twist? Check out Mancrates. These guys have a crate for whatever your guy is into:outdoors, sports, grilling, exotic meats, beer, and more. Even the packaging is unique like the NATO .30 Caliber ammo case filled with an assortment of beef jerky.

How about giving his bar or man cave an upgrade? This reclaimed bourbon barrel table would make a great addition to any house, condo or apartment.

Holiday Gifts For The Tech Savvy

Is your guy obsessed with technology? The choices are almost endless: gaming systems, headphones, drones, and more.

We’ve got the perfect gift for the guy that has everything or the auto enthusiast in your life. Guys can get Fast & Furious with their kids or their friends with the Anki OVERDRIVE Fast & Furious edition. Anki uses artificial intelligence to take racing to the next level. The track is easy to put together and is much more than just a “race track”, allowing players to disable or attack the competition. Plus, its easily expandable by buying more track or additional cars. We thinks its a great way for fathers and sons to spend time playing together.

The drone game is strong and it may be difficult to choose. Amazon and Best Buy have some great choices depending on how you plan to use the drone. We like this Holy Stone HS160 Shadow with 720P HD Wi-Fi camera. We chose to share this one for its ease of use, portability, price and excellent Amazon ratings.

Everyone needs an Echo, seriously, everyone! Its hard to remember what life was like before Alexa. Now, we can instantly get the weather, start a grocery list, and find out if the Mavericks won.

Does your guy enjoy listening to music at work or the gym? Does he have a smartphone? Well, then he needs a good pair of headphones. The Bose QuietControl 30 wireless headphones are great for tuning into your playlist and tuning out the noise of the bus, plane or office.

For The Sports Fans

Real sports fans can never have too many items showing their devotion to their team. ORCA coolers makes some great drink-ware, including their favorite collegiate team.

We love the idea of a “gift box” with assorted items, but not the thought of shopping for them. That’s why we really like the FanChest, a box that includes 5 team Products with officially licensed merchandise. Every box includes a Golden Ticket, where fans can win VIP Experiences, Signed Memorabilia, and more!

Comments

comments