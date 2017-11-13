Irving Berlin’s White Christmas Comes to North Texas Stages

A family favorite holiday musical, IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS, comes to two North Texas stages. The acclaimed show opens Nov. 14-19 as part of Performing Arts Fort Worth’s Broadway at the Bass series. The colorful production then comes to the Music Hall at Fair Park Dec. 5-10, presented by Dallas Summer Musicals.

Based on the classic film White Christmas, the plot centers on two showbiz buddies who put on a show in a picturesque Vermont inn. They also manage to find their soulmates in the process for a perfect storybook ending. Unforgettable songs by Irving Berlin include “Happy Holidays,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies,” “White Christmas,” and many others.

Tony Award-winning actress Karen Ziemba, currently on Broadway in PRINCE OF BROADWAY, has been cast in the role of Martha Watson. She will be joined by Sean Montgomery as Bob Wallace, Jeremy Benton as Phil Davis, Kerry Conte as Betty Haynes and Kelly Sheehan as Judy Haynes.

The cast also includes Conrad John Schuck as General Waverly, Gil Brady as Ralph Sheldrake, Aaron Galligan-Stierle as Mike Nulty, Cliff Bemis as Ezekiel Foster, and Makayla Joy Connolly and Bella Yantis as Susan Waverly.

The ensemble includes Arlington, Texas native Sarah Fagan, along with Kelly Black, Stephanie Brooks, Darien Crago, Laurie DiFilippo, Drew Humphrey, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Matthew J. Kilgore, Brianna Latrash, Ann-Ngaire Martin, Danny McHugh, Chris McNiff, Bryan Charles Moore, Kristyn Pope, Sean Quinn and Chelsea Williams.

Along with Berlin’s music, the show features a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, and is based upon the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank. The touring production is produced by Work Light Productions. The creative team includes direction and choreography by Randy Skinner, scenic design by Anna Louizos, scenic supervision and adaptation by Kenneth Foy, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Peter Fitzgerald and Erich Bechtel.

Single tickets are now on sale for the Fort Worth engagement, starting at $44 (pricing subject to change); available online at www.basshall.com. Tickets are also available at the Bass Performance Hall ticket office at 525 Commerce Street. For group sales, call 817-212-4248.

Single tickets for the Dallas engagement, starting at $20 (pricing subject to change) are now on sale at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Single tickets can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park box office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Groups for the Dallas engagement of 10+ receive a 15% discount and groups of 35+ receive a 20% discount. Group orders placed before tickets go on sale to the general public get priority seating, a 15% discount to M Dining for groups of 15+, and many other great perks. For more information or to purchase tickets please call 214- 426-4768 or e-mail groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

