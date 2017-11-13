Glenn Heights Runoff Candidates: Q & A

GLENN HEIGHTS—The Glenn Heights City Council is set to approve the Place 6 runoff election set for next month. With only 30 days to make their case, here’s what the two candidates propose to the residents of Glenn Heights, if elected.

Jeremy Woods

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: What are your goals for the unexpired term?

Jeremy Woods: My main goal is to reinsert the form of government that would make Glenn Heights a successful city and a destination for family, fun and business establishments. As a council member, we need to provide that clear vision for the city, then allow our city staff to enforce that vision. With so much potential for Glenn Heights, we can be a city of attraction, economic development, an infrastructure powerhouse and a place where residents and businesses would love to call home.

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: What/How are you hoping to bring to the city/district during this term?

JW: Transparency. I want the citizens to be involved. Continue to offer an opportunity for the citizens to speak on their concerns. With all of us in this together, it’s highly recommended that the input from the constituents should be heard, which gives us as the members of council an opportunity to address their concerns. The power is in the constituents. You talk, and we’ll listen. I want to bring a fresh face, a new point of view, and a manner of strength and great stature to this city.

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: Why do you feel you are the best person for the job?

JW: I’ll bring ingenuity, passion, and sincerity. I had the great pleasure to serve as the Chairman of the Charter Review Committee this year. While gaining the knowledge of how our city operates, I feel my experience working directly with the Council gives me the experience of understanding how to conduct city government business. In addition, my 12 years at the United States Department of Treasury and 10 years as a representative and currently as an Assistant Chief Steward for the National Treasury Employees Union, developing a plan and executing that plan is second nature to me. I strive to accomplish goals set, not hesitant to compromise and obtain the dedication to get the job done and done right.

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: How long have you lived in Glenn Heights?

JW: Eight years.

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: Anything else you’d like to say about the upcoming election and the city?

JW: May the best candidate win and I’m looking forward to working for the citizens and working with the staff of Glenn Heights.

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: Have you held any other city offices in your past?

JW: I served as the Chairman of the Charter Review Committee for the city of Glenn Heights. I was also a candidate for the DeSoto ISD School Board in this past election in 2017.

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: What are some of the biggest changes you would like to make this term?

JW: To eliminate stalemate sessions. With two new bodies on the council, we can get things moving to work to take our city to new heights.

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: Employment?

JW: Senior Disclosure Specialist, IRS 12 years and Assistant Chief Steward, NTEU, 10 years.

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: Final Thoughts?

JW: My focus is towards the citizens of Glenn Heights, in Ellis County and Dallas County. I will give all that I have to work towards taking Glenn Heights to new heights!

In order for our city to grow, we need consistency in governing and leadership that will keep citizens in the know. We need transparency for our city constituents to observe the work that the council is implementing. If I am elected, I’m giving my word to my fellow residents that I will represent and advocate for you. Together, we will take Glenn Heights to new heights!

Machanta E. Newson

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: What are your goals for the unexpired term?

Machanta Newson: If elected, my goal is to bridge the gap between the citizens of Glenn Heights and the city council. There are currently issues of mistrust and citizens are disengaged in what is happening in their city. I want that the change.

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: What/How are you hoping to bring the city/district during this term?

MN: My focus will be citizen-centered and citizen-directed. I plan to work towards improvements that the citizens have identified as important. I am hoping to bring a new vision, new voice, and new direction to the city by talking with not only citizens but city staff to improve morale, employee retention, and explore the implementation of incentive programs for the employees and citizens alike. When people feel valued and cared about, they function more effectively. I am hoping to bring fresh ideas to the city and easier ways for citizens to access the members they voted for.

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: Why do you feel you are the best person for the job?

MN: As a social worker, my passion is advocating for those who are at risk, disenfranchised, marginalized, discriminated against, and ignored. I feel that the citizens, like me, are at risk if change does not occur soon. I plan to be a voice for those who have felt for so long that they do not have one. I am up to challenge of standing up for what is right for the citizens and the employees of the city. As a union steward, I not only advocate for the veterans that I serve, but I also advocate for the employees. We will not be able to retain quality employees when we do not value them, provide them a fair, competitive wage, or promote innovate ideas and people within our agency. I want the employees of the city to know that they are seen, heard, supported, respected, and valued. I plan to do this by exploring, revising, and implementing incentive programs within the city that would make the employees proud to say they work for the city of Glenn Heights! I also plan to take this same method to work on rebuilding positive community relations.

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: How long have you lived in Glenn Heights?

MN: Nearly 2.5 years

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: Have you held any other offices in your past?

MN: I have not held any offices in the city, but I am the current President of the Ellis County Young Democrats which is an arm of the main Democratic Party in Ellis County.

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: What are some of the of the biggest changes you would like to make this term?

MN: I have many ideas for the city, here are just a few:

* Increase Council Transparency and allow greater and easier access for citizens to speak during council meetings

* Restore the integrity of the council by dispelling myths quickly and increasing council visibility in communities

* Work with the council to solidify a date to begin construction on the public safety building for our first responders

* Explore and implement incentive programs for city employees in an effort to reduce the high turnover rate

* Implement incentive programs for the citizens to promote unity and increased citizen involvement and responsibility in their communities

* Explore big business for the city and explore ways to incentivize businesses who wish to come to our city

* Promote small, local, and minority owned businesses as a means to generate additional income

* Create a resource network for citizens to receive assistance with bills, food, repairs, etc.This is targeted at seniors, children, vulnerable adults, and other at risk populations in the city

* Promote community policing efforts as a means to rebuild trust and relationships with citizens and police

FOCUS DAILY NEWS: Employment?

I am a proud Licensed Clinical Social Worker! I have worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 10 years as a social worker in both the medical and mental health fields. I also serve as a union steward there. I am President of Ellis County Young Democrats, Head Coach for my daughter’s U9 Soccer Team (Diamond Divas), Girl Scout Troop Leader, PTA Board Member, Outreach Leader at my church (Faith Fellowship Red Oak), daughter, wife, and proud mother of Ethan & Kennedi! I enjoy crafting, couponing, reading, volunteering, and community outreach. I have three dogs: Diva, Pepper and Peanut.

