Newson Takes Glenn Heights, Place 6 Seat

GLENN HEIGHTS—Unofficial results in the Glenn Heights Special Election confirm Machanta E. Newson as the new representative for Place 6. The seat came available in July after the resignation of former council-member Glenn George.

According to preliminary tallies, the highly contested three way race was decided by a mere 24 votes. With the combined votes from both Dallas and Ellis County, Newson had 146 votes to Jeremy Woods’ 122 votes and Bruce Erickson’s 116 votes.

Newson is a 36-year-old social worker who has lived in Glenn Heights for two years. She said her goals for the unexpired term is simple. “To bridge the gap between the citizens of Glenn Heights and the city council. There are currently issues of mistrust. Citizens are disengaged in what is happening in their city. I want that to change.”

Citizen-Centered and Citizen-Directed

“I plan to work towards improvements that the citizens have identified as important. I am hoping to bring a new vision, new voice, and new direction to the city by talking with not only citizens, but city staff to improve morale, employee retention, and explore the implementation of incentive programs for the employees and citizens alike. When people feel valued and cared about, they function more effectively. I am hoping to bring fresh ideas to the city and easier ways for citizens to access the members they voted for.”

Newson is the current President of the Ellis County Young Democrats, which is an arm of the main Democratic Party in Ellis County.

In addition, she said she has worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 10 years as a social worker in both the medical and mental health fields. She is also the Head Coach of her daughter’s U9 Soccer Team, a Girl Scout Troop Leader, PTA Board Member and the Outreach Leader at Faith Fellowship Red Oak. Prior to her running for the open council seat, she had also been appointed to the Glenn Heights Parks and Recreation Board.

Her challengers included Woods, 35, who is a Senior Disclosure Specialist with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and has lived in Glenn Heights for eight years. He also served as the chairman of the 2017 Home Rule Charter Amendment Review Committee;

Erickson, 72, has lived in Glenn Heights 12 years and works in consulting and sales.

The Place 6 seat has a little more than two years remaining. The person elected to the City Council Place 6 seat will have to run for office again in 2019.

Place 1 Seat Winner Unopposed

The Glenn Heights Place 1 City Council seat went to Travis Bruton, who ran for that seat unopposed.

Bruton, 36, has been a resident of Glenn Heights four years.

The Place 1 seat was available after the resignation of Councilman Sidney Davis. The City Council Place 1 seat has a little more than one year remaining in the current term. If Bruton desires to keep his seat he will have to run for office again in 2018.

Comments

comments