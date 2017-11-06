Heart Of Duncanville 5K Run/Walk Raised $25,000

The 4th Annual Heart of Duncanville 5K Run/Walk, hosted by Ben Franklin Apothecary, was a big success Saturday, Oct. 14. The community event raised $25,000 for Duncanville ISD Education Foundation. Over 800 registered participants enjoyed a scenic route through downtown Duncanville and Lakeside Park. Other activities included a concert by the Shane Bell Band, bounce houses, and more family fun activities.

All proceeds benefit the Education Foundation, which generates and distributes grants to Duncanville ISD teachers for special programs/projects. Programs are chosen to enhance the quality of education and provide students with opportunities to become contributing citizens.

Support from over 90 sponsors helped to make the event a huge success. Race organizer Kasey Cheshier said special thanks were due Methodist Charlton Medical Center, First Presbyterian Church, McKesson, CareNow, Focus Daily News, Jaynes Memorial Chapel, Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, KRLD News Radio, and other event sponsors.

Cheshier said “Please visit HeartOfDuncanville5K.com and remember to patronize these wonderful companies and organizations.”

Duncanville ISD teachers, students and staff supported the event in a big way during the race weekend. Students from Duncanville High School Select Choir & Central Elementary Third Grade Choir under the leadership of their choir director, Sherri Hevron, began the festivities with a choral tribute. New Duncanville ISD Athletic Director Clint Harper signaled the start of the race, while Reed Middle School Drumline helped encourage runners to a great start. DISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith; Mayor of Duncanville David Green; and DISD School Board President Renee McNeely handed out awards to the winners at the end of the race.

Brandenburg Intermediate School Brought Most Runners From DISD

Brandenburg Intermediate School had the most participating runners within the district, and will receive a catered lunch from Kitchens Deli for their staff. Duncanville High School and Byrd Middle School followed closely behind them as the schools with lots of staff involvement. Participants from the Summit Education Center dressed as pirates won the “Spirit Award” for the best dressed team and race day spirit. Several Duncanville ISD employees won the “Heart Award” which is presented to the district employee who goes above and beyond to make the race a success. Winners included DHS team softball coach Brett Duff; Noella Whavers, Risk Manager at the Education Plaza; and Byrd Middle School’s Science Team, Rita Wilson, Kimberly Horton and Victoria Monette.

Student volunteers brought leadership that contributed to the event’s success by providing cheers, drinks for thirsty runners, and more. The DHS Pantherettes and Coach Cathy Self-Morgan; DHS Boys Basketball Team and Coach Corey Chism; DHS Softball Team and Coach Brett Duff; DHS Student Council and their sponsor, David Womack; National Honor Society and their sponsor, Paula Cartmell, plus additional Duncanville High School students, all contributed their support to the event.

Race committee members included Sheila Casey, Kasey Cheshier, Pat and Sandra Cheshier, Carla Fahey, Valois Hounsel, Bart Stephenson, David and Marivel Sykes, and Lari Barager. All these individuals played a vital part in making the event a success. The committee is also extremely grateful to Duncanville ISD and the City of Duncanville for the partnership and support of the fundraiser.

Race Director Kasey Cheshier said, “Four years ago, I never imagined the community would embrace this event so much! It’s such a privilege to be able to share my passion for the sport of running, promote an active lifestyle and support Duncanville ISD through the Education Foundation. I’m always inspired to see so many come together to support our local educators each fall.”

