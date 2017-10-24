Dance Council Of North Texas Presents 2017 Honors

Dance Council of North Texas will honor five people from the area dance community who have made significant contributions to the world of dance. 2017 Honors will be held Sunday, October 29 at 3 p.m. at the Dallas Black Dance Theatre. The address is 2700 Ann Williams Way in Dallas Arts District.

Mary Bywaters Award

Kathy Chamberlain will receive the Mary Bywaters Award, recognizing someone who has made a lifetime, significant contribution to dance. Dance Council of North Texas joins Chamberlain School of Ballet, (CSB) Plano, celebrating its 40th anniversary. CSB is the supporting school for Chamberlain Performing Arts, a leading North Texas pre-professional dance company Chamberlain founded. She received the prestigious Ford Foundation Scholarship for study at the School of American Ballet, NYC.

Natalie Skelton Award

Stephanie Rae Williams will receive the Natalie Skelton Award, honoring someone who is currently performing. From Richardson, Williams is a member of Dance Theatre of Harlem. She received the South Dallas Dance Festival Scholarship from DCNT in 2005. She was featured in Dance Magazine’s “On the Rise” in 2013. Williams was a Fellowship recipient at the Ailey School, a 2006 Youth America Grand Prix Winner, and a 2006 Youth America Grand Prix Finalist. Williams will perform “My Funny Valentine” choreographed by Darrell Mourie. She appears through the courtesy of Dance Theatre of Harlem, NYC.

Mary Warner Award

Mary Warner Award for service in dance recognizes Patty Granville, who exemplifies the individual whose vision is essential to the dance community. Granville has been the Director of the Garland Center for the Performing Arts since its opening in 1982. As one of the founders, she has served as producer for Garland Summer Musicals since 1983. In 2003, the Garland City Council unanimously voted to rename the Performing Arts Center to the Patty Granville Arts Center. Patty provides countless opportunities for performers, musicians and craftsmen to participate in musical theatre.

Larry White Educator Award

Larry White Educator Award recognizes Alpana Kagal Jacob for her inspiring and innovative contributions to her students’ development. After her Arangetram and graduation, she has been teaching Bharata Natyam to young children and adults. Jacob has been a guest lecturer at both UNT and TWU and has served as choreographer and teacher for Dallas Theater Center Summer Workshop projects. She has taught at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts at Brookhaven College and Richland College.

Buster Cooper Tap Legend Award

Buster Cooper Tap Legend Award celebrates the exemplary contributions of Malana Murphy to America’s original dance form: tap. Malana began her professional career at the age of 14 while performing in the production of “Calling All Kids,” choreographed by Gracey Tune. In addition to graduating from Booker T Washington High School, Malana has performed commercially and in industrials. Malana’s love for tap dancing has inspired her to share her passion and knowledge with students locally and across the United States.

Encore from Dallas Black Dance Theatre will perform as well as Dance Council 2017 Scholarship Recipients. The Opening Number is generation# (sic) choreographed by Tammie Reinsch, Ballet Ensemble of Texas. Doug Voet, Uptown Theatre in Grand Prairie, will serve as Emcee with Nycole Rae, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, providing production assistance. Reception, refreshments and Silent Auction complete the afternoon’s agenda.

Tickets are priced at $35 for adults, $30 for members of Dance Council of North Texas, and $20 for students ages 13-18. Students 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are available at www.thedancecouncil.org or by phone at 214-219-2290.

Comments

comments