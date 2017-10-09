Home Bumper to Bumper Limited? Not the 2017 RAM 3500 Mega Cab

Limited? Not the 2017 RAM 3500 Mega Cab

Marlon Hanson
2017 RAM 3500 MegaCab
It has been years since I moved our newspaper presses from Waco to Dallas, but I sure would have appreciated this RAM 3500 heavy duty truck to have done it. Here it is shown in a photo commemorating its Win of the Gold Hitch Award From The Fast Lane Truck.

2017 Ram 3500 Mega Cab More Than Capable

Yes, the 2017 Ram 3500 Mega Cab is a “supersized” truck. The good news is it doesn’t handle that way. I found pulling up to the outside mail bins at the Post Office and going through the bank deposit drive through areas no problem at all. Although, I will admit to a bit of trepidation before my first pull through. I spent a few seconds worrying about the wide fender guards for the dually tires being sliced by the narrow apparatus on both sides of the truck.

I drove the 2017 Ram 3500 Limited Mega Cab for a week and found there is a whole lot to love about this truck. I didn’t have anything to tow or any heavy loads to haul, but learned this truck handles well as a “daily driver.” In all my years driving and owning a dually (many of them), I admit that I spent more time on “regular” drives than I did towing heavy equipment, which makes on-road handling very important. I did have to be a bit more careful in my selection of parking spaces, but I have to say that is the only factor which influenced by habits in this 6.7 liter turbo diesel truck.

Everything, from the radio controls, air conditioning knobs, navigation operation and instrumentation readouts was simple to understand and use. It is such a pleasure to drive a vehicle with knobs to control the stereo and other factors in driving. Only this past week, I heard Ed Wallace of Inside Automotive describing how controls on may vehicles are now so complicated they create a lot of driver distraction when drivers try to do something as simple as turn the volume up or down on the stereo. I have long hated technology-laden vehicles which forced me to study longer than needed to pass a three-credit college course.

2017 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Limited interior

It’s great that those who want the latest and greatest in technology won’t be disappointed in the new 2017 Ram 3500 as well. This truck is equipped a ParkView and ParkSense rear back up systems which makes a lot of activities you need to accomplish in this large truck a lot easier. Add FCA’s standard state-of-the-art UConnect system, electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, speed controls, smart key and power everything and this is like no heavy duty truck that prowled the roadways years ago.

Such a super truck does not come cheaply. The base MSRP of the 2017 Ram 3500 Mega Cab is $60,175. The main option that added significant cost to the truck was the 6.7 liter Cummins Turbo Diesel engine, but it’s quiet efficiency makes the $8,700 in added cost a wise investment. I drove the truck an entire week, putting hundreds of miles on it, without needing to stop at a fuel station.

I’m thankful that I won’t be moving any 20,000 pound presses again any time soon, but having driven this truck, I am sure it is the one I would want to use if that situation were ever to arise again. For those with heavy-duty work in their future, this is a truck that has to be put on the very short list!

Marlon Hanson
Marlon Hanson
Marlon Hanson has been in the media since 1970, beginning with the New York Daily News. In 1988, he founded Focus Newspapers, expanding the paper from weekly to daily over the past 28 years. He has covered the automotive industry since 1995 and is a three-term president of the Texas Auto Writers Association. Besides Focus Daily News, Hanson is a judge for the Consumers Digest Best Buys, publishes www.testdrivereport.com and focusdailynews.com. Automotive articles appear in Consumers Digest Magazine as well as in Focus Daily News and various other websites and magazines.

