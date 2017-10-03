WingSpan Theatre Company Presents Edward Albee’s “Occupant”

Wingspan Theatre Company is celebrating their 20th anniversary season by presenting the area premiere of Edward Albee’s “Occupant”. The 20th anniversary season is dedicated to Albee, the legendary American playwright who died September 16, 2016.

New York sculptor Louise Nevelson’s life was marked by intrepid artistic triumphs as well as deep inner turmoil. In OCCUPANT both her public accomplishments and private emotional conflicts are thoroughly examined by an unnamed interviewer. From beyond the grave, Nevelson answers his queries with a clarity born of the distance provided by death. The result is a touching, humorous, and honest tribute to a female pioneer of free thinking.

The play will be directed by Producing Artistic Director Susan Sargeant. The Cast features Constance Gold Parry (Louise Nevelson) and David Benn (The Man). The production will be designed by Nick Brethauer/Scenic Design, Jason Foster/Lighting Design, Barbara C. Cox/Costume Design, Lowell Design/Sound Design and Bobby Selah/Stage Management.

Preview performances of OCCUPANT are Thursday, October 5, with the official opening Friday, October 6. The play runs Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. through Saturday, October 21. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 14, and 21. Post Show talk backs will be held Friday, October 13 and Friday, Oct. 20.

All performances will be held at The Bath House Cultural Arts Center, 521 East Lawther Drive, Dallas, TX 75218. Ticket prices are $20 on Thursday and Friday evenings and Saturday matinees. Saturday evening tickets are priced at $25. Pay What You Can performances will be held during the preview Thursday, Oct. 5; and also Oct. 12 and Oct. 19.

Discounts are available for seniors, students, KERA members, S.T.A.G.E. members and confirmed groups of 10 or more. Student rush tickets are available a half hour prior to curtain. For information or reservations call 214-675-6573 or visit www.wingspantheatre.com.

WingSpan Theatre Company was founded in May of 1997 for the purpose of producing quality plays that have seldom or never been produced in the Dallas area. Particular emphasis is on plays written by and about women. WingSpan is also dedicated to nurturing new work and supporting the development of local playwrights.

