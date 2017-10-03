Old Crow Medicine Show at Winspear Opera House Nov. 14

AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Old Crow Medicine Show featuring Blonde on Blonde Tuesday Nov. 14. Old Crow’s re-imagined version of Bob Dylan’s classic album will be performed one night only, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Winspear Opera House.

Ticket prices for Old Crow Medicine Show range from $30-$55, and can be purchased online at attpac.org, by phone at 214-880-0202, or in person at the Box Office at 2403 Flora Street. The Box Office is open 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and before performances; closed Saturdays and Sundays.

Old Crow Medicine Show Started By Busking On NY Street Corners

Old Crow Medicine Show started busking on street corners in 1998 New York state. Touring through Canada and other North American cities, they won audiences along the way with boundless energy and spirit. In Boone, North Carolina they caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson, who invited the band to play at MerleFest. This helped launch their career, and soon after, they were hired to entertain crowds between shows at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Some 19 years later, the band has been inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry, and won two Grammy Awards: “Best Folk Album” for Remedy (2014) and “Best Long Form Music Video” for Big Easy Express (2013). Their classic single, “Wagon Wheel”, received the RIAA’s Platinum certification in 2013 for selling over 1,000,000 copies.

Old Crow Medicine Show has toured the world, playing renowned festivals and venues everywhere. They include Bonnaroo, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Cambridge Folk Festival, Coachella, London’s Roundhouse, The Ryman Auditorium, The Barclays Center, New Orleans Jazz Fest, The Fox Theater Atlanta, The Kennedy Center Concert Hall, Summerstage in Central Park NYC, Forecastle, the Newport Folk Festival, and several appearances on A Prairie Home Companion. They have toured with artists such as Willie Nelson & Family, Brandi Carlile, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, John Prine, The Avett Brothers and others.

In 2011, Old Crow embarked on the Railroad Revival Tour with Mumford & Sons, and Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros. The bands rode a vintage train from California to New Orleans, playing shows along the way. The magic of this musical excursion across America’s vast landscape is captured in the Emmet Malloy directed documentary, Big Easy Express.

Old Crow Medicine Show has five studio albums to their name, three of which were released by Nettwerk Records – O.C.M.S (2004) and Big Iron World (2006) produced by David Rawlings, and Tennessee Pusher (2008) produced by Don Was. In 2012, ATO Records released the Ted Hutt produced, Carry Me Back, on which they continued to craft classic American roots music. The band’s latest album, Remedy (2014), released by ATO Records and also produced by Ted Hutt includes new Old Crow classics like “Sweet Amarillo,” “8 Dogs 8 Banjos,” and “Brushy Mountain Cojugal Trailer.”

In 2017 Old Crow Medicine Show released two albums: Best Of Old Crow Medicine Show (Nettwerk) and 50 Years Of Blonde On Blonde (Columbia Nashville). Best Of is comprised of fan favorites from Old Crows’ three Nettwerk released albums, as well as two previously unreleased tracks. 50 Years of Blonde On Blonde is Old Crow’s reimagined version of Bob Dylan’s classic Blonde On Blonde album. Released via the historic Columbia Records label, it finds Old Crow Medicine Show exploring new territory while paying homage to their biggest influence.

Comments

comments