Finalists In First Hugh Aynesworth Journalism Awards Announced

Press Club of Dallas Announces Hugh Aynesworth Awards Finalists

Seventeen news organizations and their reporters, photographers and editors were named as finalists in the first Hugh Aynesworth Excellence in Journalism awards. The awards are sponsored by the Press Club of Dallas.

The awards, which honor Texas journalists’ work completed in 2016, will be presented at a Nov. 30 dinner at the Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas. The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled to be hosted by WFAA TV sports anchor Dale Hansen. The awards are named for veteran reporter and long-time press club member Hugh Aynesworth, four times a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

The 17 finalists represent news reporting from throughout Texas. There are seven news organization categories: daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, magazines, television, radio, digital news sites and photography/video. Winners and finalists will be announced for work done in investigative reporting, feature reporting, spot news photography and feature photography.

“These finalists represent some of the best work in journalism throughout the state of Texas in 2016,” said press club president Cary Broussard. “It confirms that, despite financial challenges and intensified scrutiny from the public, journalism is an essential and necessary part of a free society.”

The finalists run the gamut from large newspapers and television stations such as the Austin American Statesman and the Dallas Morning News and KXAS TV in Dallas and KSAT TV in San Antonio to weekly newspapers like Howe Enterprise and Brownsville Progress Times.

“We’re really impressed that such a diverse group of journalists entered a first-time competition,” Broussard said. “I think it’s fair to say that journalism is alive and well in Texas.”

Broussard thanked award dinner co-chairs Jo Ann Holt-Caussey and Barry Hoffman for their work. Holt-Caussey is a veteran Dallas editor and reporter whose body of work was recognized by the Press Club of Dallas with a 2016 North Texas Legends Award. She has been an active press club member since 1982. Hoffman, a Dallas native, was a reporter and editor in the Northeast for almost 50 years, both in broadcast journalism and newspapers. He is a past president of the New York State Associated Press Association.

Judges for the Aynesworth Awards are from the Northeast and West Coast. They had no association with any of the news organizations or individuals who entered the contest.

Judges include Jean Patman, who directed Pulitzer Prize-winning foreign coverage for the Long Island newspaper Newsday; Tim Smart, executive editor of US News and World Report; Stephani Shelton and Andrew Fisher, veteran reporters and writers for CBS and NBC television news operations; Ed Tobias, former assistant managing editor of Associated Press Radio in Washington, DC.; and Robert Rodriguez, photo editor of the US headquarters of The Daily Mail in New York City.

A complete list of judges is available at the Press Club of Dallas website under the heading “Aynesworth Awards.”

There are a limited number of tickets to the Thursday, Nov. 30 awards dinner. The cost is $50 and includes food and beverage. The tickets go on sale Oct. 5, and those interested in buying them can also do so under the heading “Aynesworth Awards” at the press club website.

Complete List of Finalists for Hugh Aynesworth Journalism Awards

Investigative Reporting

Daily newspapers

The Austin American-Statesman Investigates team, Oct. 21, 2016

“Silent majority: Texas’ booming Hispanic population deeply underrepresented in local politics”

Miles Moffeit and Sue Ambrose, the Dallas Morning News, Dec. 2, 2016

“Bled Dry: How a hospital died under the care of a Texas doctor”

Television

FOX4 KDFW Dallas/Ft. Worth

“Broken System Fails Abused Animals” May 16 and 17, 2016

Reporter – Lori Brown; Investigative Producer – Vicki Chen

NBC5/KXAS TV DFW

Reporter – Scott Friedman; investigative producer – Eva Parks; photographer – Peter Hull; law enforcement expert – Don Peritz

“Big Buses, Bigger Problems,” first reporting in a continuing series aired Oct. 4, 2016

KSAT 12 San Antonio

Investigative Reporter – Myra Arthur; Investigative Producer – Dillon Collier; Investigative Photojournalist/Editor – Josh Saunders

“When Moments Matter” aired Nov. 10, 2016

Radio

KERA, Dallas

Reporter: Lauren Silverman,

“Pastoral Medicine Credentials Raise Questions In Texas” April 6, 2016

KERA, KUHF,

Reporters: Stella Chavez, KERA; Laura Isensee, KUHF

“Latino Superintendents Lead School Districts In Texas’ Eight Largest Cities”, Sept. 20, 2016

Magazines

The Advocate Media Magazine, Oak Cliff

Reporter: Keri Mitchell

“Why do so many suburban students attend Dallas ISD’s top magnet schools?”

Nov. 18, 2016

Fort Worth Magazine

Reporter – Sean Chaffin

“Tarrant County Cold Cases Await Evidence, Witnesses” December Issue 2016

Digital news site

The Arlington Voice

Reporter – Mike McGee

“City, mum on alleged police quota system, refusing document releases”

July 21, 2016

Feature Writing

Daily Newspapers

Phil Jankowski, Austin American-Statesman

“A Rambler’s Life” Dec. 1, 2016

Weekly Newspapers

Brownsville Progress Times

Reporter: Jose De Leon III

“Samaritans donate new abode to Mission octogenarian,” Dec. 9, 2016

Howe Enterprise

Reporter – Monte Walker

“EF1 Tornado; EF5 Community” May 2, 2016

Radio

KSTX San Antonio Public Radio

Reporter David Martin Davies

“Lessons Learned from a night in the Bexar County jail” Oct. 21, 2016

KSTX, San Antonio Public Radio

Reporter Paul Flahive

“Ease In Anti-Overdose Drug Access Leads To More Lives Saved” June 24, 2016

Newspaper Photography

Spot News

Robert Moore, Dallas Voice, July 7, 2016

“Dallas police officer showing stress from mass shooting”

Feature photography

Jay Janner, Austin American-Statesman

“South by Southwest Music Festival photo essay” Oct. 1, 2016

