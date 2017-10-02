Screams Halloween Theme Park Ups The Fright Levels

Are you ready to SCREAM?!?!

Prepare to be afraid! The 22nd season of Screams® Halloween Theme Park promises “greatly intensified frights” in their five haunted houses “to deliver a whole new level of terror” starting Friday, September 29.

Screams® runs every Friday and Saturday night through October 28. Every Haunted House has a different theme: CarnEvil Clown Maze, the 3-D Pirates of Peril Point, the Hotel of Horror, the Castle of the Doomed and the Zombie Wasteland. No matter what scares you, it’s sure to be found at Screams®!

“For the 2017 season, we have transformed every one of our haunted houses by significantly increasing the fright levels and enhancing the designs for what is sure to be the most terrifying haunted house experience ever!” says Coy Sevier, Screams® General Manager. “You don’t want to miss it!”

Screams® single admission price is $30 at the gate and includes all 5 haunted houses, live entertainment and Scary-Oke. Plus visitors can go through the haunted houses as many times as they like depending upon how crowded they are. Those who wish to skip long waits can buy a $15 Fast Pass that cuts wait times in half.

Come To Be Terrified & Stay To Be Entertained

Screams® offers a whole lot more such as live entertainment, Scary-Oke, Tarot Card & Palm Readers, Henna Tattoos, Wax Hands, games of skill, shops, and much more. They also have a MetroPCS photo booth and charging station.

Food and drink is available at the food court and the full service restaurant. Don’t miss the new Bacon Cheese Fries, Bacon Grilled Cheese sandwich or the Stuffed Tater Kegs (jumbo tater tots stuffed with bacon, cheddar cheese and chives). Adult beverages are available for those over 21 at the pubs. They are featuring seasonal favorites and local brews such as Bishops Apple Pineapple Cider, Breckenridge Nitro Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffe Stout, Spaten Oktoberfest, Elysium Night Owl Pumpkin Beer, Ace Pumpkin Cider, Deep Ellum IPA, the all new Margarita Jello Shots and more.

The entertainment line-up on the Screams® stage for opening weekend, September 29-30, will feature Complete DJ spinning music and creating a festive atmosphere. Check out the full entertainment lineup at Screamspark.com.

Screams®, presented by MetroPCS, will be open on Friday and Saturday Nights September 29–October 28, 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Screams is located in Waxahachie, just 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas and Fort Worth off of I-35E at exit 399A on the Scarborough Faire® site. Parking is free compliments of Waxahachie Nissan. Screams® is sponsored by Dr Pepper.

Admission is $30 at the gate, or advance discount tickets can be purchased on-line at www.ScreamsPark.com. Visitors can also get a ‘$10 off 2 Tickets’ coupon at North Texas MetroPCS stores or $2 off discount coupons and two free tickets with a test drive at Waxahachie Nissan while supplies last.

