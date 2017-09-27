Midlothian Sees Increased Budgetary Spending, Tax Rate Remains Steady

MIDLOTHIAN—The 2017/2018 fiscal year for many area municipalities go into effect on October 1, 2017. That means city councils in the Best Southwest region have been working feverishly to get the numbers in place for the upcoming fiscal year budget.

A Growing City

The Midlothian City Council passed that city’s budget and tax rate earlier this month. Tim McRoberts, Budget Officer for the City of Midlothian said the major highlights of the city’s incoming budget includes, “the needs of our growing city.”

In 2016 the city of Midlothian’s population was 23,689. According to the U.S. Census Bureau since 2000 the population has compounded by 179-percent.

The City of Midlothian Finance Director, Ann Honza said highlights of the final budget include street resurfacing, purchasing new equipment, adding additional public safety personnel and the increase of common necessary expenses for the growth of the community.

McRoberts pointed out increased expenditures would specifically be used to allow for six new Firefighters, one new combination Building Inspector and five new Police Officers.

“Our General Fund expenditures have increased from last year’s adopted $26,768,317 to $29,511,831 for FY 17-18,” McRoberts said.

In addition to new personnel in the city, the new budget also reflects an increase for street rehabilitation to $1,000,000 for the upcoming fiscal year.

“Also of highlight, in our Utility Fund we are undertaking a complete Meter Replacement program for Fiscal Year 17-18 [in the amount of] $2,250,000,” McRoberts said.

Tax Rate Remains The Same

And while the new Fiscal Year budget numbers did increase, residents can rest easy that the city’s tax rate did not change. McRoberts said it remains at $.708244/100 of valuation. The incoming ad valorem tax rate of $0.708244 (M&O: $0.367873; I&S $0.340371) will generate $11,126,372 (at a 100% collection rate) for M&O and $10,294,570 for I&S.

The new Fiscal Year budget and tax rate were both officially approved at the Midlothian City Council meeting on September 12, 2017.

