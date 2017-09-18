“Build a Better World” Taught At Cedar Hill Library

Cedar Hill Public Library Summer Reading Program Encouraged Community Involvement

A successful summer reading program at the Zula B. Wiley Cedar Hill Public Library centered on how to “Build a Better World.”

Using such an unconventional theme allowed the library to help bring about some positive changes in the community. Programs and events were carefully selected that could encourage behaviors like kindness, caring and respect for others.

There were 1,935 children, adults and teens who had signed up for the summer programs. Challenges included a Literary Crawl Card or Bingo Card that could be donated to local charities or to perform acts of kindness. Bins located inside the library made it easier to donate to local nonprofits including the Tri-City Animal Shelter, Bridges Safe House, Hope Mansion, and Cedar Hill Action Team.

Performances at the Cedar Hill public library entertained and educated over 4,000 children. They learned how to take care of the earth through programs presented by performers like “Dinosaur George” and “Lucas Miller, the singing zoologist.”

One popular program featured a Knight from Medieval Times Dallas. He discussed how everyone could be strong and brave but, at the same time, be courteous and honorable.

Adults attended several events including “A Cultural Food Showcase.” The showcase introduced them to different foods enjoyed by their neighbors. Teens were encouraged to care for each other and for the earth. Reading lists were available to expand on the summer reading program theme.

“One Book, One Community” was a major ingredient of the program. The shared reading experience of the book Seedfolks by Paul Fleischman involved everyone in the community. The library partnered with Cedar Hill Independent School District and Cedar Valley Community College to host and facilitate the monthly discussions. These discussions focused on themes of transformations of individuals when they learn to work together for the common goal of growing a garden. The discussions will continue through the end of the year.

For more information about the Zula B. Wylie Public Library, 225 Cedar Street in Cedar Hill, please call 972-291-7323 or visit www.cedarhilllibrary.org.

