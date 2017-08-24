Cedar Hill ISD Schools Receive Highest Rating For 2016-17 School Year

Cedar Hill ISD recently received notice from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) that the district and all 13 CHISD schools met standard, the state’s highest rating, for the 2016-17 school year. Performances increased in all four indexes that determine the TEA ratings. State-determined Indexes include student achievement, student progress, closing performance gaps and postsecondary readiness.

Cedar Hill ISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Larry Watson said, “CHISD is the leading choice for education in Cedar Hill. We educate more students in the city than any other private or public option. With the support of our board of trustees and our teachers and staff, we will continue to provide a quality education for the children of Cedar Hill. “

CHISD also received 25 distinctions, six more than the previous school year. Collegiate Academy Middle School and Cedar Hill Collegiate High School earned all distinctions applicable to their campus. The TEA awards distinctions based on achievement in performance. Depending on campus grade levels and type, the number of potential distinction designations can vary.

Dr. Watson said, “CHISD earned six more distinctions than we did last year and we will continue to work hard to make this year’s scores even better. We have put into place a new district-wide reading initiative, Longhorns Read to Lead, to help students improve in reading and writing. Additionally, our efforts to help increase attendance should have a positive impact in all areas.”

Cedar Hill ISD Schools And Distinctions

Collegiate Prep Elementary: Reading/English Language Arts Performance; Student Progress;

Closing Performance Gaps; and Postsecondary Readiness

High Pointe Elementary: Student Progress

Lake Ridge Elementary: Reading/English Language Arts Performance; Student Progress; Postsecondary Readiness

Plummer Elementary: Reading/English Language Arts Performance; Science Performance; Student Progress

Bessie Coleman Middle School: Student Progress

Collegiate Academy Middle School: Reading/English Language Arts Performance; Math Performance; Student Progress; Closing Performance Gaps; Postsecondary Readiness

Permenter Middle School: Student Progress

Cedar Hill Collegiate High School: Reading/ELA Performance; Math Performance; Science Performance; Social Studies performance; Student Progress; Closing the Performance Gaps; Postsecondary Readiness

In addition to the met standard rating, eight CHISD schools earned distinctions. Distinctions are awarded to campuses based on achievement in specific areas. Collegiate Academy Middle School and Cedar Hill Collegiate High School earned all the distinctions for which they were eligible,” Dr. Watson said.

“The CHISD collegiate pathway begins in Pre-K and ends with an associate degree. High school students earn their associate degree and high school diploma simultaneously through a partnership between CHISD and Dallas County Community College District,” Dr. Watson added. “Enrollment for these programs is done through a drawing. Families apply and then students are selected at random. More information will be posted on www.chisd.net in January for the 2018-19 school year.”

