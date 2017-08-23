Suspects Sought In Cedar Hill Robberies

CEDAR HILL—Police are seeking the public’s assistance for information in two recent robberies. Tuesday around 5:44 a.m. officers responded to shots fired in the 300 block of Trees Drive.

Upon arrival, they located the victim who described his attacker as a black male, 18-22 years of age, wearing a white tank top.

The unidentified victim says he was out jogging near Ramsey Park when the suspect demanded property from him. A physical altercation then ensued. He sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Methodist Central Medical Center in Dallas.

Surveilence video from a nearby homeowner captured footage of the suspect as he fled the scene on foot after the shooting. Officers set up a search perimeter for the suspect with the use of K9 dogs, but it was ultimately unsuccessful.

Detectives remained at the scene to collect evidence and began the process of attempting to identify the suspect. This offense does appear to be a random incident, since there is no known relationship between the victim and suspect.

“For this reason, we’re asking residents to be mindful of their surroundings and look out for one another,” said Lieutenant Colin Chenault, Cedar Hill Police Spokesperson. “Additionally, we are increasing our presence and visibility in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972-291-5181.

Police Seek Valero Robbery Suspect Identity

Also, Friday, August 18, a suspect who looked to be 18 to 25-years-old entered the Valero located at 210 E. FM 1382 at approximately 2:31 am.

According to police reports, he asked the clerk to make change. When the drawer was opened, he reached over the counter and robbed the clerk of the cash.

There were no injures reported. The suspect fled the scene in a maroon Nissan Murano. If you know who this is, please contact Detective Allen immediately at 972-291-5181 x2548.

