City of Duncanville Hires Two New Administrators

New Duncanville Assistant City Manager Paul Frederiksen and the new Director of Public Works, Bryan ‘Greg’ Ramey, started work July 31.

“We are excited to have Paul and Greg join our team with the City,” City Manager Kevin Hugman said. “I know their experience, leadership and commitment to service will greatly benefit the organization and the citizens of Duncanville.”

Frederiksen, who most recently served as Town Manager for Argyle, Texas, was selected from a list of over 80 people who applied for the position. He had served the town of Argyle since 2014. Previous experience included serving eight years as Vice President of the Las Colinas Association; two years as Assistant City Manager for Colleyville, Texas; and seven years as City Administrator for Shenandoah, Texas.

Frederiksen began his public sector career as a City of Dallas Planning Technician. He has a Master’s degree in Public Administration, as well as a Master’s degree in City and Regional Planning.

Ramey recently completed his assignment with the U. S. Army as Director of Public Works for Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. He was released from active duty a month ago. In addition to his recent experience, he has served as a resident engineer and engineer officer with the Army at various military bases.

Ramey’s civilian career includes several years of project management experience. He was director of construction for a private company, and also served as an installation program manager with US Customs & Border Protection. There he handled contract management, facility construction, and major and minor repair projects. He has a Master’s degree in Engineering Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering. Ramey is licensed as a Professional Civil Engineer.

As public works director, Ramey and his staff oversee city services such as building permits, health permits, code enforcement, capital improvement projects, Main Street project, household hazardous waste and trash collection, among others. Ramey said the city is currently looking for maintenance workers and crew leaders in their water and wastewater division. Interested job seekers can email hr@duncanville.com, or call 972-780-5012. For more information or to view other employment opportunities, visit www.duncanville.com.

Both new administrators said they are enthusiastic about the warm welcome they have received from everyone in Duncanville. Frederickson and Ramey said the new Destination Duncanville Comprehensive Plan will serve as a valuable tool they can use to help guide them in future planning. The plan, which has been evolving for over a year, received considerable input from concerned citizens as well as elected officials and city officials. Citizens were asked for their input on such important questions as what Duncanville will look like in the future; how and where the city will grow; and what Duncanville should become.

A draft of the Comprehensive Plan, Destination Duncanville, is ready for review. The process started in August 2016 with a series of Steering Committee meetings, community and stakeholder meetings, an online survey, and Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council workshops. The draft document represents the culmination of all the public input and community effort.

Duncanville’s citizens are encouraged to review the document by visiting the City’s website: www.duncanville.com, or the project website: www.DestinationDuncanville.com. The draft can be downloaded and comments may be submitted directly on the project website through September 1, 2017. A hard copy of the draft may be checked out for three days from the Planning Division located at City Hall, 203 East Wheatland Road.

After public review, the draft will be considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for adoption. It is anticipated adoption by City Council will occur in September.

Updates on the progress of the Comprehensive Plan, as well as information on opportunities for public input will be provided on the City’s website and www.DestinationDuncanville.com, the Spotlight Duncanville and The Champion newsletters.

