2017 Focus Daily News Reader’s Choice Award Winners

Food, Drink And Entertainment
Best Fajitas
Trio’s Grill, Cedar Hill
Best Chips & Salsa
Acapulco’s, DeSoto
Best Hamburger
Six Shooters, Lancaster
Best Lasagna/Spaghetti
Jimmy’s Pizza Pasta & Subs,
Midlothian
Best Chicken
Chick-Fil-A, Cedar Hill
Best Taco
City View Taco’s, Duncanville
Favorite Restaurant
Hickory House BBQ, Lancaster
Best Breakfast
Acapulco’s, DeSoto
Best Lunch
Dick’s Uptown Cafe, Cedar Hill
Best Dinner
Toshio’s, Waxahachie
Best Dessert
Lovin Oven, Lancaster
Best Bakery
Lovin Oven, Lancaster
Best Doughnut Shop
Westlake Donuts, DeSoto
Best Caterer
D Squared Catering, Duncanville
Best Barbecue
Hickory House BBQ, Lancaster
Best Pizza
Jimmy’s Pizza, Pasta & Subs,
Midlothian
Best Italian Restaurant
Jimmy’s Pizza, Pasta & Subs, Midlothian
Best Mexican Food
Acapulco’s, DeSoto
Best Seafood
David’s Seafood, Cedar Hill
Best Margarita
Trio’s Grill, Cedar Hill
Best Steak House
Salt Grass, Cedar Hill
Best Happy Hour & Bar
Six Shooters, Lancaster
Best Home Cooking
Chubby’s, Duncanville
Best Sandwich
D Squared Catering, Duncanville
Best Community Theater
The Corner Theater, DeSoto
Best Movie Theater
Cinemark, Cedar Hill
Best Place for a Date
Pelican House, Duncanville
Best Chamber Event
DeSoto Chamber Readers Choice Awards Banquet
Best Place for Kids
DeSoto Recreation Center, DeSoto
Best Place for Events
Na’Kayshions, Cedar Hill
Best Wedding Venue
Na’Kayshions, Cedar Hill
Fine Dining
Pelican House, Duncanville
2017 Reader’s Choice Awards Business & Shopping
Best Auto Repair Service
Waxahachie Autoplex, Waxahachie
Best Paint & Body
Atkinson Toyota, Dallas
Best Financial Institution
Texas Trust, Cedar Hill
Best Mortgage Company
Texas Trust, Cedar Hill
Best Real Estate Agency
Keller Williams
Best Insurance Agency
Haydin Insurance Group, Cedar Hill
Best Bicycle Shop
B&B Bicycle, Cedar Hill
Best Pet Store
PetCo, Grand Prairie
Best Pet Boarding
Camp Wagalot, Cedar Hill
Best Convenience Store
Cooper St. Texaco, Cedar Hill
Best Car Dealer
Waxahachie Autoplex, Waxahachie
Best Craft/Hobby Store
Michaels, Cedar Hill
Best Men’s Fashion
JC Penney, Cedar Hill
Best Ladies Fashion
Belk, Waxahachie
Best Kids Fashion
Bealls, DeSoto
Best Hotel
Hilton Garden Inn, Duncanville
Best Animal Clinic
VCA Medical Center, DeSoto
Best Health Club
Duncanville Rec Center, Duncanville
Best Chiropractic Clinic
Tucker Chiropractic Clinic, DeSoto
Best Security
DAPPS, DeSoto
Best Printing Shop
Big D Printer, Duncanville
Best Tire Sales
Shipman Tire, DeSoto
Best Antiques & Collectibles Shop
Aunt Agatha’s Attic, Cedar Hill
Best Plumbing Company
Dial One Johnson, Cedar Hill
Best Heating & Air
Wolverton, Duncanville
Best Landscaper
Crystal — NaKayshions, Cedar Hill
Best Nursing Home
Park Manor, DeSoto
Best Art School
Visual Expressions, Cedar Hill
Best Museum
Museum of International Cultures, Duncanville
Best Home
Improvement Store
Home Depot, Lancaster
Best Hair Salon
Split Endings, Cedar Hill
Best Gift Shop
Jessica’s Flowers & Gifts, Cedar Hill
Best Florist
Jessica’s Flowers & Gifts, Cedar Hill
Best Bridal Shop
Distinct Elegance, Cedar Hill
Best Men’s Formal Wear
Mr. Formal, Duncanville
Best Music Store
Lancaster Music, Lancaster
Best Nail Salon
U Need Nails, Cedar Hill
Best Place to Work
Waxahachie Autoplex, Waxahachie
Best New Business
Waxahachie Autoplex, Waxahachie
Best Day Spa
MyChoice Spa, DeSoto
Most Helpful Employees
Bank of DeSoto, DeSoto
2017 Reader’s Choice Awards People, Places & Things
Best Banker
Patricia Coleman, Bank of DeSoto
Best Realtor
Dick North, Keller Williams
Best Pharmacist
Dan Jespersen, Ben Franklin,
Duncanville
Best Elected Official
Curtisene McCowan, DeSoto
Best City Employee
Aretha Ferrell-Benavides,
Glenn Heights
Best Police Officer
Sgt. Alvin Johnson, LISD PD
Best Firefighter
Chief John Ballard, Cedar Hill
Best New Car Salesman
Mike White, Waxahachie Autoplex
Best Used Car Dealer
Waxahachie Autoplex, Waxahachie
Best Doctor
Dr. Ben Boone, Waxahachie
Best Chiropractor
Dr. Chad Tucker, DeSoto
Best Dentist
Dr. Daryl Siedler, Cedar Hill
Best Photographer
Betty Dollar-H&B Photography,
Duncanville
Best Insurance Agent
Valerie Stanton-Farmers, DeSoto
Best Wait Person
Betty Samaniego
Acapulco’s Restaurant, DeSoto
Best Hair Stylist
Heather Haydin, Split Endings,
Cedar Hill
Best Pet Groomer
Bettye Knott, Red Oak
Best Teacher
Ryann Campbell, DeSoto HS
Best School Administrator
Dr. David Harris, DeSoto ISD
Best Eye Doctor
Dr. Miya Lee, Duncanville
Best Veterinarian
Dr. Ron Bohanan, Lancaster
Best Electrician
Bill French, Mr. Sparky,
Duncanville
Best Attorney
Scott Barber, Cedar Hill
Best Chef
Louis Rainey-The Pelican House
Best Wedding & Event
Planner
Peaches Cummings,
Tea N Tee
Best HS Sports Team
DeSoto Eagles (Football)
Best HS Band
Duncanville HS
Best Coach
Cathy Self-Morgan, Duncanville
Best Secretary
Susan Henery, Tucker Chiropractic
Best Receptionist
Tamela Moore, Red Oak ISD
Best Barber
Ron Forester, Duncanville
Best DJ
Ken Robinson, DeSoto
Best Civic Club
Duncanville Rotary
Best Medical Facility
Baylor, Scott & White, Waxahachie
Best Maternity Ward
Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Best Emergency Facility
Charlton Methodist Quick Care
Best Hospital
Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Best Financial Advisor
Russell Phillips, First Financial
Best Local City Event
JAM to Give, Cedar Hill
Best Child Care
Walnut Grove, Midlothian
Best Funeral Home
West Hurtt, DeSoto
Favorite Church
New Jerusalem Family Church, DeSoto
Favorite Pastor
Dr. Ouida Lee, Church
of the Disciple, DeSoto
Best Senior Living
Crescent Point, Cedar Hill
Best Massage Therapist
Karen Lee, Duncanville
Best Storage Facility
Access Self Storage
Best Imaging Center
Advanced Imaging, DeSoto
Best Physical Therapy
Metroplex Physical Therapy, Duncanville
Best Speech Therapist
Mishon Arbuckle