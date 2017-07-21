Home News 2017 Focus Daily News Reader’s Choice Award Winners

2017 Focus Daily News Reader’s Choice Award Winners

By
News Staff
-
0
SHARE
2017 reader's choice awards

Food, Drink And Entertainment

Best Fajitas
Trio’s Grill, Cedar Hill

Best Chips & Salsa
Acapulco’s, DeSoto

Best Hamburger
Six Shooters, Lancaster

Best Lasagna/Spaghetti
Jimmy’s Pizza Pasta & Subs,
Midlothian

Best Chicken
Chick-Fil-A, Cedar Hill

Best Taco
City View Taco’s, Duncanville

Favorite Restaurant
Hickory House BBQ, Lancaster

Best Breakfast
Acapulco’s, DeSoto

Best Lunch
Dick’s Uptown Cafe, Cedar Hill

Best Dinner
Toshio’s, Waxahachie

Best Dessert
Lovin Oven, Lancaster

Best Bakery
Lovin Oven, Lancaster

Best Doughnut Shop
Westlake Donuts, DeSoto

Best Caterer
D Squared Catering, Duncanville

Best Barbecue
Hickory House BBQ, Lancaster

Best Pizza
Jimmy’s Pizza, Pasta & Subs,
Midlothian

Best Italian Restaurant
Jimmy’s Pizza, Pasta & Subs, Midlothian

Best Mexican Food
Acapulco’s, DeSoto

Best Seafood
David’s Seafood, Cedar Hill

Best Margarita
Trio’s Grill, Cedar Hill

Best Steak House
Salt Grass, Cedar Hill

Best Happy Hour & Bar
Six Shooters, Lancaster

Best Home Cooking
Chubby’s, Duncanville

Best Sandwich
D Squared Catering, Duncanville

Best Community Theater
The Corner Theater, DeSoto

Best Movie Theater
Cinemark, Cedar Hill

Best Place for a Date
Pelican House, Duncanville

Best Chamber Event
DeSoto Chamber Readers Choice Awards Banquet

Best Place for Kids
DeSoto Recreation Center, DeSoto

Best Place for Events
Na’Kayshions, Cedar Hill

Best Wedding Venue
Na’Kayshions, Cedar Hill

Fine Dining
Pelican House, Duncanville

2017 Reader’s Choice Awards Business & Shopping

Best Auto Repair Service
Waxahachie Autoplex, Waxahachie

Best Paint & Body
Atkinson Toyota, Dallas

Best Financial Institution
Texas Trust, Cedar Hill

Best Mortgage Company
Texas Trust, Cedar Hill

Best Real Estate Agency
Keller Williams

Best Insurance Agency
Haydin Insurance Group, Cedar Hill

Best Bicycle Shop
B&B Bicycle, Cedar Hill

Best Pet Store
PetCo, Grand Prairie

Best Pet Boarding
Camp Wagalot, Cedar Hill

Best Convenience Store
Cooper St. Texaco, Cedar Hill

Best Car Dealer
Waxahachie Autoplex, Waxahachie

Best Craft/Hobby Store
Michaels, Cedar Hill

Best Men’s Fashion
JC Penney, Cedar Hill

Best Ladies Fashion
Belk, Waxahachie

Best Kids Fashion
Bealls, DeSoto

Best Hotel
Hilton Garden Inn, Duncanville

Best Animal Clinic
VCA Medical Center, DeSoto

Best Health Club
Duncanville Rec Center, Duncanville

Best Chiropractic Clinic
Tucker Chiropractic Clinic, DeSoto

Best Security
DAPPS, DeSoto

Best Printing Shop
Big D Printer, Duncanville

Best Tire Sales
Shipman Tire, DeSoto

Best Antiques & Collectibles Shop
Aunt Agatha’s Attic, Cedar Hill

Best Plumbing Company
Dial One Johnson, Cedar Hill

Best Heating & Air
Wolverton, Duncanville

Best Landscaper
Crystal — NaKayshions, Cedar Hill

Best Nursing Home
Park Manor, DeSoto

Best Art School
Visual Expressions, Cedar Hill

Best Museum
Museum of International Cultures, Duncanville

Best Home
Improvement Store
Home Depot, Lancaster

Best Hair Salon
Split Endings, Cedar Hill

Best Gift Shop
Jessica’s Flowers & Gifts, Cedar Hill

Best Florist
Jessica’s Flowers & Gifts, Cedar Hill

Best Bridal Shop
Distinct Elegance, Cedar Hill

Best Men’s Formal Wear
Mr. Formal, Duncanville

Best Music Store
Lancaster Music, Lancaster

Best Nail Salon
U Need Nails, Cedar Hill

Best Place to Work
Waxahachie Autoplex, Waxahachie

Best New Business
Waxahachie Autoplex, Waxahachie

Best Day Spa
MyChoice Spa, DeSoto

Most Helpful Employees
Bank of DeSoto, DeSoto

2017 Reader’s Choice Awards People, Places & Things

Best Banker
Patricia Coleman, Bank of DeSoto

Best Realtor
Dick North, Keller Williams

Best Pharmacist
Dan Jespersen, Ben Franklin,
Duncanville

Best Elected Official
Curtisene McCowan, DeSoto

Best City Employee
Aretha Ferrell-Benavides,
Glenn Heights

Best Police Officer
Sgt. Alvin Johnson, LISD PD

Best Firefighter
Chief John Ballard, Cedar Hill

Best New Car Salesman
Mike White, Waxahachie Autoplex

Best Used Car Dealer
Waxahachie Autoplex, Waxahachie

Best Doctor
Dr. Ben Boone, Waxahachie

Best Chiropractor
Dr. Chad Tucker, DeSoto

Best Dentist
Dr. Daryl Siedler, Cedar Hill

Best Photographer
Betty Dollar-H&B Photography,
Duncanville

Best Insurance Agent
Valerie Stanton-Farmers, DeSoto

Best Wait Person
Betty Samaniego
Acapulco’s Restaurant, DeSoto

Best Hair Stylist
Heather Haydin, Split Endings,
Cedar Hill

Best Pet Groomer
Bettye Knott, Red Oak

Best Teacher
Ryann Campbell, DeSoto HS

Best School Administrator
Dr. David Harris, DeSoto ISD

Best Eye Doctor
Dr. Miya Lee, Duncanville

Best Veterinarian
Dr. Ron Bohanan, Lancaster

Best Electrician
Bill French, Mr. Sparky,
Duncanville

Best Attorney
Scott Barber, Cedar Hill

Best Chef
Louis Rainey-The Pelican House

Best Wedding & Event
Planner
Peaches Cummings,
Tea N Tee

Best HS Sports Team
DeSoto Eagles (Football)

Best HS Band
Duncanville HS

Best Coach
Cathy Self-Morgan, Duncanville

Best Secretary
Susan Henery, Tucker Chiropractic

Best Receptionist
Tamela Moore, Red Oak ISD

Best Barber
Ron Forester, Duncanville

Best DJ
Ken Robinson, DeSoto

Best Civic Club
Duncanville Rotary

Best Medical Facility
Baylor, Scott & White, Waxahachie

Best Maternity Ward
Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Best Emergency Facility
Charlton Methodist Quick Care

Best Hospital
Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Best Financial Advisor
Russell Phillips, First Financial

Best Local City Event
JAM to Give, Cedar Hill

Best Child Care
Walnut Grove, Midlothian

Best Funeral Home
West Hurtt, DeSoto

Favorite Church
New Jerusalem Family Church, DeSoto

Favorite Pastor
Dr. Ouida Lee, Church
of the Disciple, DeSoto

Best Senior Living
Crescent Point, Cedar Hill

Best Massage Therapist
Karen Lee, Duncanville

Best Storage Facility
Access Self Storage

Best Imaging Center
Advanced Imaging, DeSoto

Best Physical Therapy
Metroplex Physical Therapy, Duncanville

Best Speech Therapist
Mishon Arbuckle

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR