Methodist Mansfield Wins Two Readers’ Choice Awards

MANSFIELD—Methodist Mansfield Medical Center was named Best Hospital and Best Maternity Ward by the Focus Daily News Focus on Excellence 2017 Readers Choice Awards. The Readers Choice Awards were based on votes from readers and members of the community.

To compile the best list in the community, the local newspaper asked readers to vote for the best company in dozens of categories. The newspaper received hundreds of votes, and the editors selected the best companies based on votes.

“These honorees are being praised for much more than their business prowess; these organizations and individuals can revel in the fact that they have succeeded in being community builders,” said Joshua C. Johnson, Editor of Focus Daily News. “We congratulate Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.”

Methodist Mansfield has been honored five consecutive years with the awards.

“The physicians and staff of Methodist Mansfield are truly honored that the community voted us Best Hospital and Best Maternity Ward,” says John Phillips, President, FACHE, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. “We strive every day to help improve the health of our community by partnering with patients and treating their immediate health needs while encouraging preventive care and ongoing dialogue with their primary care physician.”

Methodist Mansfield Honored For Nursing Excellence

In other honors, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center achieved Magnet® designation for excellence in nursing from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The ANCC recognition program is the highest honor an organization can receive for professional nursing practice. The designation is viewed around the nation as the ultimate credential for high quality nursing. In addition to being recognized for innovations in nursing processes, Magnet® organizations are also recognized for outstanding patient care, an indication of an organization’s dedication to attaining high levels of safety, quality, and patient satisfaction.

Methodist Mansfield is the first Mansfield hospital to achieve Magnet status and is among 40 designated facilities in Texas. Only eight percent of hospitals in the United States have earned this designation.

“Our Magnet® designation demonstrates this staff’s consistent dedication to provide outstanding service and excellent quality clinical care to our patients,” says Nora Frasier, RN, FACHE, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer and vice president of nursing, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. “Recognition from the ANCC is the most prestigious honor of my career. The recognition belongs to everyone at Methodist Mansfield and to Methodist Health System who has supported and inspired all of us to provide the best care possible for every patient, every day.”

The process for achieving Magnet® designation is lengthy and rigorous, requiring extensive staff participation. Following submission of the application and detailed qualitative and quantitative documentation on patient care and outcomes, a thorough on-site visit occurs. After reviewing the appraisal report, the Commission on Magnet® Recognition votes to decide whether Magnet® recognition will be granted.

“Magnet hospitals provide patients and their families with the gold standard of nursing excellence,” says John Phillips, FACHE, president, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. “We are so honored that Methodist Mansfield has a culture of excellence, allowing us to achieve this prestigious designation.”

