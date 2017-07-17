The Bodyguard Opens July 18 At Music Hall At Fair Park

“The Bodyguard,” presented by Dallas Summer Musicals, opens July 18 and runs through July 30 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The hit musical will then head to Fort Worth, where it will play at Bass Performance Hall August 1-6.

Grammy® Award-nominated and multi-platinum R&B/pop recording artist and film/TV actress Deborah Cox stars as Rachel Marron. In the role of bodyguard Frank Farmer is television star Judson Mills.

Based on Lawrence Kasdan’s 1992 Oscar-nominated Warner Bros. film, and adapted by Academy Award-winner (Birdman) Alexander Dinelaris, “The Bodyguard” had its world premiere on December 5, 2012 at London’s Adelphi Theatre. “The Bodyguard” was nominated for four Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Musical and Best Set Design and won Best New Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards. The UK production of the musical recently completed a triumphant return run in London’s West End after a sell-out 16-month UK and Ireland tour.

Former Secret Service agent-turned-bodyguard Frank Farmer is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, the musical features a host of irresistible classics including So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and one of the biggest selling songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

Direction is by Thea Sharrock. Set and costume design is by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Richard Brooker and video design by Duncan McLean. Choreography is by Karen Bruce, orchestrations by Chris Egan, musical supervision by Richard Beadle and production musical supervision by Mike Dixon. Musical director Matthew Smedal conducts the live orchestra.

Rounding out the principal cast are Alex Corrado as Tony Scibelli, Rachel’s personal security guard; Charles Gray as manager Bill Devaney; Jonathan Hadley as publicist Sy Spector; Jorge Paniagua as the Stalker; Jasmin Richardson as Rachel’s sister Nicki Marron; and Douglas Baldeo and Kevelin B. Jones III alternating in the role of Rachel’s son Fletcher.

The ensemble includes Brendon Chan, Willie Dee, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Alejandra Matos, DeQuina Moore, Benjamin Rivera, Sean Rozanski, Matthew Schmidt, Jaquez André Sims, Maria Cristina Slye, Nicole Spencer, Lauren Tanner, and Naomi C. Walley.

Deborah Cox is not scheduled to perform at the 7/22, 7/27, 7/29 matinees and 7/23 evening performances in Dallas and the 8/5, 8/6 matinees performances in Fort Worth.

Single tickets for the Dallas engagement of “The Bodyguard,” starting at $25, are now on sale at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Groups of 10 or more receive a 15% discount, priority seating and many more benefits. Please call 214-426-4768 or email Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Single tickets for the Fort Worth engagement of “The Bodyguard,” starting at $44, are now on sale. To charge tickets by phone, call 817-212-4280 in Fort Worth; 1-877-212-4280 (toll free) outside Fort Worth; or order online at www.basshall.com. Tickets are also available at the Bass Performance Hall ticket office at 525 Commerce Street. For group sales, call 817-212-4248.

