Garland Summer Musicals Presents “The Producers” and “Hello Dolly”

Garland Summer Musicals is presenting their version of “The Producers,” the hit Broadway musical, now through June 25 at the Granville Arts Center. Directed by Michael Serrecchio, the show stars Randy Pearlman (who wowed GSM audiences last year in “Fiddler on the Roof”) as Max Bialystock. Art Kedzierski is his partner, Leo Bloom, as they try to scam investors by producing a flop that unfortunately turns into a huge hit.

“The Producers” also stars Devin Berg as Ulla, Steven Miller as Franz, Michael Robinson as Roger DeBris, Peter DiCesar as Carmen, Gabriel Ethridge as a tenor soloist, and James Williams as Mr. Marks.

Featured in the ensemble are Kally Duncan, Alexis Miles, Becca Mighell, Brooklyn McDaris, Colleen LeBleu, Elizabeth Drake, Gena Loe, Jill Lightfoot, Katie Pearson, Katie Krasovec, Kyle Fleig, Liam Taylor, Nicholas Godfrey, Reagan Rees, Robert Twaddell, Andi Allen, Kaitlyn Cahalen, Adam Henley, Stephen Bates and Kevin Davis, Jr.

The show is produced by Patty Granville, with Rodney Dobbs as set designer, Jeff Crouse as music director/conductor, choreography by Megan Bates, lighting design by Susan A. White, props by JoAnne Hull, and costumes by Michael Robinson and Susie Cranford with the Dallas Costume Shoppe. Master Carpenter is Joe Murdock, and sound design is by Tyler Payne. Technical director is Hank Baldree, stage manager is Rachel DuPree, assistant stage manager is Katie Ussery, and producer’s assistant is Brenda Rozinsky.

Garland Summer Musicals season continues July 21-31 with the return of one of their most popular Broadway musicals, “Hello Dolly,” starring Patty Granville herself as Dolly Levi. The show will be directed by Buff Shurr and also stars James Williams as Horace Vendergelder.

Preston Page plays Cornelius Hackle, with Lucy Shea as Mrs. Molloy; Ethan Mullins as Barnaby; Caitlin Jones as Minnie; Christopher Dorf as Ambrose, Whitney Bomkamp as Ermengarde; Steve Beene as Rudolph; Linda Frank as Ernestina; and Hamp Holcomb as the Judge. Ensemble members are Alexis Miles, Becca Mighell, Brooklyn McDaris, Elizabeth Drake, Gena Loe, Landry McRee; Kally Duncan, Jill Lightfoot, Caren Sharpe -Herbst, Meredith Bennett, Morgan Maxey, Meredith McAlister; Corbin Born, Liam Taylor, Nick Chabot, Tanner Dillon, Cody Dry, Adam Henley, Robert Twaddell, Gabriel Ethridge, Steven Miller, David Estrada, David Tinney and Juan Perez.

Kelly Cox is the set designer; Mark Mullino is the music director/conductor; Kelly McCain is the choreographer; and Susan A. White the lighting designer. Props are by Lynn Mauldin and Rebekka Koepke, costumes by Michael Robinson and Susie Cranford with the Dallas Costume Shoppe, and master carpenter is Josh Hensley. Sound Design is by Tyler Payne, technical director is Tim Doyle, stage manager is Alan Hanna; assistant stage manager is Katie Ussery, and assistant to the producer is Brenda Rozinsky.

All performances are held in the Brownlee Auditorium of the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland. For tickets, call 972-205-2790 or visit www.garlandartsboxoffice.com.

The Garland Summer Musicals are funded in part through special grants from the Garland Cultural Arts Commission, Inc., GSM Guild, Garland Power & Light, Garland Water Utilities; Micropac Industries and Ecolab.

