Grateful For The Things That Matter

My Dad Is Special To Me

CEDAR HILL—What separates my dad, Clarence Black, from others is his sensitivity and compassion. My dad always shows me that he’s there for me and that he’d never do anything to hurt me. He is my shoulder to cry on when I’m sad or when I’m just acting like a spoiled brat.

He always seems to know the right thing to say, even the times when I don’t want to hear it. He may not always realize it, but I do listen and admire that about him.

Another thing about my dad is that he reminds me that just because things aren’t the way I expected them to be I shouldn’t get sad or mad. I should try and make the best out of what I have.

He lets me know that I control my happiness and I can only choose to be upset in rough times. I cherish that advice.

I can really see the difference in my life and how I get over things. It helps me decide before I get upset over something that isn’t worth it. My dad is also very humble and hardworking.

Even when he works long hard hours, he can still come home and change clothes and spend time with my sister and myself. I can’t even imagine how tired he truly is on a regular basis and still puts his family first.

There was always a song he would sing to me that helped me during times where I didn’t really feel like myself or was just down. ” You’re once, twice, three times a lady and I love you,” he would sing.

After he sang that to me I felt like I could do anything, he knows how to make his girls (my stepmom & sisters) really feel good about ourselves and I really do love him.

He will always be the #1 man in my life, forever in my heart.

