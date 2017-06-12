DHS Student Wins Don’t Mess With Texas Art Contest

Ariana Kimball Wins Don’t Mess With Texas Art Contest

Duncanville High School freshman student Ariana Kimball submitted a winning art entry in the “Don’t Mess with Texas Elementary Art Contest.” Over 4,300 entries were received in the Keep Texas Beautiful competition. Ariana’s winning poster will be featured in the 2018 Don’t Mess with Texas calendar.

The contest is a joint effort by Keep Texas Beautiful and TxDOT to motivate young Texans not to litter, and to encourage others to keep Texas roadways and the environment free from trash. The contest was open to Texas students enrolled in kindergarten through twelfth grade.

The “Don’t Mess with Texas” art contest was sponsored by H-E-B/Central Market. The Keep Duncanville Beautiful board worked with Duncanville’s independent school district to announce the contest and raise awareness. Bobby Cutler Hill, Keep Duncanville Beautiful Chair, said she is thrilled about the youth submissions.

“The Keep Duncanville Beautiful Board is delighted a student from Duncanville has submitted a winning entry in the Don’t Mess with Texas contest,” said Hill. “We feel education regarding litter control and conservation of our natural resources starting at an early age helps students to form good habits throughout life. We would also like to commend the parents who encourage children in these endeavors, congratulations,” she added.

Ariana Kimball Receives Prizes and Recognition for Art

Along with having her artwork featured in the 2018 Texas calendar, Ariana also received a Galaxy tablet. Her award-winning painting was also featured on a CBS Evening Newscast last week.

Ariana says she first knew she liked art while a first grade student at Smith Elementary, when she took private lessons from Mrs. Lawrence at her home in Duncanville. “Everything I know now started from going to her house for lessons for two years,” she said. “At the beginning of this year, when we were asked to pick our career paths, I had chosen agriculture for my extra emphasis classes. It wasn’t until this year taking an art class as a freshman that I realized this is what I really enjoy doing the most.”

Ariana’s mom, Celia Kimball, said, “I was surprised and happy to hear that she won out of so many entries. As a proud parent I’m just happy to see her trying to find out what she wants to do with her life, and moving toward art as a career.” Ariana’s brother graduated from DHS last year and recently finished his freshman year at Texas A & M University.

John Tahaney, Ariana’s teacher at Duncanville High School, said, “We were extremely excited when we received the news about Ariana’s piece. She has worked so hard this year and has shown a great maturity on process and product with her artwork. I think it is great that she is receiving this notoriety. She is a great talent and a great student and everyone is looking forward to what she will do in the future for Duncanville High School.”

Keep Texas Beautiful, the statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement organization and affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, educates and engages Texans to take responsibility for improving their community environment. KTB and its more than 390 affiliates work with government, businesses, civic groups, and volunteers to ensure that every Texan has the opportunity to help make Texas the cleanest, most beautiful state in the nation.

For more information, visit www.DontMesswithTexas.org. For more information about Keep Duncanville Beautiful or to get involved, visit www.duncanville.com or contact staff liaison Timothy Hamilton, Parks Superintendent, at 972-780-2072.

