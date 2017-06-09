Police Identify Teacher Accused Of Offering Extra Credit For Sexual Favors

LANCASTER—The Lancaster ISD teacher accused of several incidents of sending inappropriate text messages to students is in custody. Garrett Wesley Hunter is in Dallas County custody Friday awaiting arraignment on six counts of solicitation of a minor.

Reports say that a Lancaster High School student reported a number of text messages from Hunter offering extra credit for sexual favors. On June 2 the student reported a laundry list of sex acts Hunter showed to certain male students in the class.

The following Monday morning, the staff member returned to the Human Resources Department and resigned immediately. Despite his resignation, the district continues to investigate these matters. The same day these allegations were brought to light, officials notified Child Protective Services. In addition, this incident has been reported to the Texas Education Agency and the LISD police department.

“As educators, we have the obligation to protect our students and learning community. We hold the teaching profession in high regard and we strive to always be models,” said Lancaster Independent School District Chief Communications Officer Sonya Cole-Hamilton. “The nature of this adult’s communication was inappropriate, unprofessional and will not be tolerated in Lancaster ISD.”

Hunter, 35, was a first year teacher who previously taught in Duncanville and DeSoto school districts.

Criminal Background

Compelling prostitution of minors is a second degree state jail felony. Hunter’s bond is set at $150,000. However, if convicted Hunter may face 2 to 20 years in prison, fine of up to $10,000 per count.

According to Dallas County Court records Hunter does have a criminal background. In June 2003 he was handed down 3 months probation and a $750 fine after a check forgery arrest. February 2004 he was arrested again for theft. Hunter was sentenced to 18 days in jail but only served 6 days. Finally in May of 2004 Hunter was arrested for driving with a suspended license but those charges were eventually dismissed.

