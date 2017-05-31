Wonder Woman Rocks! A Film Review

Gal Gadot may not have been born on the mysterious Island of Themyscira, but she seems to have been born to play the role of Amazon Princess Diana. Growing up as the only child on an island of women, ruled by her mother, Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielson), she is trained to be the greatest warrior of them all. Her aunt Antiope (Robin Wright) is the general in charge of her training, which reveals Diana’s superpowers that will one day transform her into Wonder Woman.

When she sees a plane shot down, crashing in the sea, she rescues WWI American pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pines). Never having seen a man before, Diana is intrigued by this interesting new creature. He tells her there is a world war raging—“the war to end all wars”—and he has possession of a German notebook that must be delivered to the U.K.

Working as a British spy, Steve stole information about a powerful chemical weapon developed by Dr. Poison (Elena Ayona). German Army General Ludendorff (Danny Huston) plans to use chemical warfare to kill thousands and stop peace talks.

Diana is determined to help end the war, even if it means she can never return to her home. Reared on legends about the wicked Ares, God of War, she is convinced that she is the only one who can destroy him and stop the world from war.

In London, where the stunningly beautiful Diana turns heads even when her revealing Amazon warrior costume is covered by a long trench coat, they are stymied. British Intelligence Director Sir Patrick (David Thewlis) refuses to let them proceed since Armistice talks are underway.

Wonder Woman: A One-Woman Army

Undeterred, Steve assembles a crew of misfits to help them stop the Germans. They include Ewen Bremner as Charlie, a sharpshooter with PTSD; Eugene Brave Rock as Chief, a mercenary who is nobler than he pretends to be; and Said Taghmaoui as Sameer, a con man who’s also a master of disguise. Lucy Davis is endearing as Steve’s devoted secretary, Etta Candy.

Once they start saving people, including a battalion that’s been trapped for over a year at “No Man’s Land” just outside a German-held Belgian village, it becomes clear that Wonder Woman is a one woman team. The rest of these people are just along for the ride, so they wisely follow her lead.

Diana is constantly mystified by the strange ways people behave. Most of them disappoint her, but the heroic Captain Trevor does not. The burgeoning romance between the two is beautifully developed; their feelings seem quite real and even caused a few sniffles in the audience.

Of course there’s also plenty of PG-13 rated action including sequences of violence plus some suggestive content in Wonder Woman. But there’s never a doubt in anyone’s mind that our heroine will save the day, if not the world. Even better, we can all be assured Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman will be back to enchant and enthrall us again soon!

Warner Bros. Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins, written by Allan Heinberg, Zack Snyder, Jason Fuchs, runs 141 minutes, and opens wide June 2.

