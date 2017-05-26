Scarborough Renaissance Festival Season Ends Memorial Day

If you’ve been waiting for just the right time to visit Scarborough Renaissance Festival, it had better be soon. Waxahachie’s popular medieval fair is drawing to a close Memorial Day weekend, and won’t return again until next spring.

Scarborough boasts 24 stages of entertainment. Watch Birds of Prey, jousting, a Human Chess Match, jugglers, sword fighting or acrobats May 27-29. There are 200 shops filled with arts and crafts plus artisan demonstrations throughout the festival grounds. The grand parade led by the king and queen with their courtesans is always fun to watch. Various games of skill and rides are scattered throughout the grounds as well.

Saturday, May 28, Whip Master and 22 time world record holder Adam Winrich (AKA Adam Crack) will attempt to break two world records for his 2:30 p.m. show on the Crown Stage. The attempts will be for the ‘Loudest Whip Crack’ and the ‘Most Bullwhip Cracks in one minute with a Single Crack.”

Monday, May 29, Scarborough will pay Memorial Day tribute to servicemen and women, inviting all current and retired Military to march in Scarborough’s Grande Parade at 1 p.m. Each service member will receive a complimentary yellow sash so that everyone can recognize their service to our country. Details are available at the Festival’s Front Gate, and participants can pick up their sashes at the Scot’s Camp across from the Birds of Prey exhibitions by 12 noon Monday.

There will also be a special tribute ceremony for our fallen servicemen and women immediately following the parade. Active duty Military members are offered an admission discount of $4 off adult admission when they show their military ID at the Festival ticket booth.

Daily Wine Tastings will feature “Flynn’s Favorites” (the Sommelier’s favorite wines) and the daily Beer Tastings will feature “Seamus Suggests” (Beer Master’s favorite beers). The tastings sell out fast, so it is recommend that you purchase tasting tickets in advance. Make sure to check out the daily specials at the Rose & Crown Inn full service restaurant, Pasta Palace and Bakery as well as the largest food on-a-stick selection in Texas.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is open Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day Monday, May 27, 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festival is just 30 minutes south of Dallas, off I-35E at exit 399B.Admission is $28 for adults and $13 for children, ages 5-12 (age 4 and under admitted free). Parking is free compliments of Waxahachie Nissan.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® tickets are available at the gate on Festival days and on-line at SRFestival.com. Discount tickets can be purchased in advance at D/FW area Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores and discount coupons are available at Waxahachie Nissan. Sponsored by Dr Pepper and MetroPCS.

