Lancaster Chamber To Host Annual Gala Saturday

LANCASTER—On Saturday, May 20 members of the Lancaster community will unite and celebrate during the Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Gala. This year’s theme is Casino Royale and will feature casino-themed entertainment, raffles, great prizes and dancing throughout the evening.

“We wanted a fun, engaging experience for our members, partners, and guests that would align with the new direction of the chamber and would be different than previous years,” Chamber Treasurer and Event Chairman Josh Joerg said. “We want attendees to feel the excitement that we have for the direction our community is going and that we are all working together to make Lancaster a great place to work, play and live.”

Chamber Board Member Cheryl Adams said that she highly anticipates the evening’s activities.

“There will be good food, good fun and great connections,” she said. “We will celebrate the many wonderful things happening in Lancaster.”

Chamber And School District To Honor LISD Trustees

Traditionally, during the gala, the Chamber honors local citizens with awards or recognitions. This year, in partnership with Lancaster Independent School District, the Chamber is recognizing the Lancaster ISD Board of Trustees.

Last Fall board members took home the 2016 Texas Outstanding School Board during the Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards Convention in Houston0

Lancaster ISD Chief Communications Officer Sonya Cole-Hamilton shared that it was a joint decision between the district and the Chamber to recognize the school board during the gala.

“What better way to honor such servant leaders than at a nice, festive event among their peers and constituents? Our trustees value and often spearhead the partnerships that the district has with the city, chamber and local businesses and this will be a great opportunity to bring all of our entities together.”

In addition to the fun and recognition, the gala serves as a fundraiser for the chamber.

“This gala is one of two annual fundraising events that we hold to support the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and allow us to continue to be an advocate and resource for the business community in Lancaster and the surrounding area,” Joerg said.

Bringing the business community together is an important role of the chamber and the planning committee worked hard to acquire sponsors for this year’s gala.

The Lancaster Independent School District serves more than 7,000 pre-kindergarten through grade 12 students in 11 schools. Our vision is that all students achieve self-sustaining success and leave a lasting legacy. And our mission, in collaboration with parents and communities, is to ignite learning that translates into sustainable success for all students in an ever-changing society.

The “New” Lancaster Chamber Of Commerce

“We are truly excited to be partnering with Lancaster ISD this year. They are a huge part of what we are doing and we are thrilled to work them on this celebration,” Joerg said. “We have several other important sponsors this year including Cornerstone Credit Union, Crescent Medical Center of Lancaster, Regions Bank and Oncor Energy.”

Another major feature of the evening will be the unveiling of the new chamber logo. Chamber Chairwomen Patricia Davis said that the change comes as a result of re-branding.

“We are apart of the City, but yet we are unique.” Furthermore Davis stresses the chamber’s need to create an identity that showcases individuality, at the same time boast its strong partnerships.

She said that she looks forward to the “new” Chamber.

“We have an enhanced emphasis on the benefits and value the Chamber adds,” she said. “We are focusing our time and energy on strengthening our members’ connection to resources and information.”

The Chamber Gala takes place Saturday, May 20 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Duncanville and will begin at 6:30 PM

Comments

comments