Lancaster Police Blotter: April 17 to 30, 2017

Hearne, Keith Lamont was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 1445 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 04/18/2017.

Gutermuth, Gregory Gary was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3 (F), at 1500 W Belt Line Rd, Lancaster, on 04/19/2017.

Yanez, Adan Jr was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 1006 Hollow Oak Rd, Lancaster, on 04/22/2017.

Webb, Shadaria Deshan was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1314 Oakbluff Dr, Lancaster, on 04/23/2017

Lucero, Sonny was arrested on charges of Evading Arrest Or Detention F3 (F), at 4000 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 04/23/2017.

Lane, James Kenneth was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 3 Ma (M), at 1857 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 04/23/2017.

Humphrey, William Raymond was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 2800 Henry Rd, Lancaster, on 04/25/2017.

Young, Mychel Joseph was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 1754 Oneal St, Lancaster, on 04/25/2017.

Hudson, Corey Jarrod was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 2525 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 04/26/2017.

Saucedo-corpus, Maria was arrested on charges of Warrant/other Agency (F), at 2219 Rockefella Dr, Dallas, on 04/26/2017

Valdez, Oyuky Higa was arrested on charges of Tarrant County Warrant, F (F), at 150 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on 04/26/2017.

F Lovelace, Talece Leeann was arrested on charges of Collin Co So (F), at 2525 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 04/26/2017.

Lonjin, Craig Russell was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1232 Candler Dr, Lancaster, on 04/27/2017.

Henderson, Angela Yevette was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F1 (fv) (F), at 765 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 04/30/2017.

Glenn Heights Police Blotter: April 17 to 30, 2017

Gilbert, Darwin was arrested on charges of Theft

Wilson, Xavier was arrested on charges of Criminal Attempt-Robbery on 4/22/17

Gibson, Phillexus was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury FV on 4/25/17

Branch, Serena was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon FV and Assault Causes Bodily Injury FV on 4/25/17

