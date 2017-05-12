Duncanville Police Blotter: April 17 to 30, 2017

Mendez, Felix Tony was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of Firearm by Felon at 300 East Davis Street, Duncanville on 4/17/17

James, Laquisha Antwan was arrested on charges of Dso – Warrant Forgery of Financial Instrument at 1400 West Danieldale Road, Duncanville on 4/19/17

Stephens, Roderick Lamond was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 422 N Merrill Avenue, Duncanville on 4/21/17

Mcneal, Marcus Antoine was arrested on charges of Assault Int/reck breath/circ family member previous conviction F at 1610 Parkway Court, Duncanville on 4/22/17

Castillo, Fabian was arrested on charges of Duncanville PD assault contact at 942 Clint Smith Drive, Duncanville on 4/23/17

Morris, Dearron Izeal was arrested on charges of Dallas Count so/terroristic threat F/v at 11070 Hayworth, Duncanville on 4/23/17

Abonza, Jessica was arrested on charges of pv/burg of Habitation at 1015 Oriole Blvd, Duncanville on 4/25/17

Robinson, Kearius Diamonte was arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery – Firearm at 1414 Acton Avenue, Duncanville on 4/26/17

Johnson, Bryant Lamon was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 706 Wren Avenue, Duncanville on 4/27/17

Lewis, Mundralesha Maria was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon (knife or cutting instrument) at 4360 Little Road, Arlington on 4/27/17

Cain, Anthony Lawrence was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 231 Moore Street, Duncanville on 4/29/17

Washinton, Demetric Montaril was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 202 Jellison, Duncanville on 4/29/17

Arias, Carlos was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 502 Flamingo Way, Duncanville on 4/30/17

Cross, Kenneth Lonell was arrested on charges of Assault Family/Household member with previous conviction at 202 Jellison, Duncanville on 4/30/17

