DeSoto Police Blotter: April 17 to 30, 2017

Smith, Ricky Kenneth was arrested on charges of Injury Child/elderly/disabled Reckless Bodily Inj (F), at 1108 Hummingbird Dr, Desoto, on 04/17/2017

Henderson, Shquenna Lasha was arrested on charges of Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon (other Dang Weap) (F), at 941 Scotland Dr, Desoto, on 04/17/2017.

Newby, Davida Arnicia was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 320 E Wintergreen Rd, Desoto, on 04/17/2017.

Brookins, Altroy Ii was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct (discharge Firearm Across Road) (M), at 709 Sycamore Dr, Desoto, on 04/20/2017.

Callan, Connie Michelle was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 907 W Spinner Rd, Desoto, on 04/21/2017.

Davis, Milton was arrested on charges of Capital Murder By Terror Threat/other Felony (F), at 5900 Scyene Rd, Dallas, on 04/21/2017.

Griffin, Antonio Jr was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 400 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 04/23/2017.

Jefferson, Alishia Leshe was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 601 E Wintergreen Rd, Desoto, on 04/23/2017.

Puryear, Timothy Scott was arrested on charges of Escape while arrested/confined felony at 417 Glenn Ct, DeSoto on 4/24/17

Johnson, Mariah Marie was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 415 Amber Lane, DeSoto on 4/26/17

Reese, Marsjuanne was arrested on charges of Assault Public Servant at 600 Eagle Drive, DeSoto on 4/26/17

Webster, Reginald Lee was arrested on charges of Assault Family house/member/impeding breath (circulation) at 1500 Deer Creek Drive, DeSoto on 4/30/17

Hennington-Taylor, Sharon was arrested on charges of Murder at 1224 Frenchmans Drive, DeSoto on 4/30/17

