Cedar Hill Police Blotter: April 17 to 30, 2017

Williams-Wade, Kveontae Deshaun was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 139 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 04/17/2017.

Bailey, David Darcus was arrested on charges of Warrant Local Asslt , M (M), at 1900 W State St, Garland, on 04/18/2017.

Jones, Carlesha Lasha was arrested on charges of Fraud Use/poss Of Identifying Info # Of Items < 5 (F), at 9415 Bruton Rd, Dallas, on 04/19/2017.

Olivo, Brittany Michelle was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 700 Shenandoah Dr, Cedar Hill, on 04/19/2017.

Gutierrez, Juan was arrested on charges of Pv Theft Prop F at 100 Hunter Dr, Cedar Hill, on 04/20/2017.

Birdow, Alisicha A. was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 739 N Hwy 67, Cedar Hill, on 04/20/2017.

Moore, James Frederick was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 310 E Parkerville Rd, Cedar Hill, on 04/21/2017.

Martinez, Victor Manuel was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 205 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 04/22/2017.

Callandret, Cameron Deshun was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury , M (M), at 1000 E Pleasant Run Rd, Cedar Hill, on 04/22/2017.

Rice, Paul Lee was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting), F (F), at 739 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 04/23/2017.

Gatson, Ladarius Donnell was arrested on charges of Assault (offensive Contact) (M), at 528 Shell St, Cedar Hill, on 04/23/2017.

Tarver, Brian Shawn was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 103 Bristol Dr, Cedar Hill, on 04/25/2017.

Belk, Mickey was arrested on charges of Poss Of Child Pornography (F), at 285 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 04/27/2017.

Land, Promise was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 225 Cedar St, Cedar Hill, on 04/27/2017.

Burleson, Kenneth Jr was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 642 Oak Creek Dr, Cedar Hill, on 04/27/2017.

Stevenson, Chaniea Dishea was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/weapon (other Dang Weap) (F), at 1219 Calvert Dr, Cedar Hill, on 04/28/2017.

Taylor, Latroy Deaon was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 300 W Belknap Ave/tarrant Co So, on 04/28/2017.

Davis, Derrick Devon was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 704 Berry Ln, Cedar Hill, on 04/28/2017.

Carter, Cameron Desean was arrested on charges of Robbery (strong Arm-hands,fists,feet,etc) (F), at 739 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 04/28/2017.

Lopez, Derek was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 129 Yorkshire Dr, Cedar Hill, on 04/28/2017.

Jimenez, Guadalupe was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 424 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 04/29/2017.

Rivera, Erandy Ayarabid was arrested on charges of Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing (M), at 739 N Hwy 67, Cedar Hill, on 04/29/2017.

