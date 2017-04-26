Journalists Examine First 100 Days of Trump Presidency

First 100 Days of Trump Presidency: Journalists & Locals Weigh In

DALLAS—The Press Club of Dallas and Paul Quinn College will bring a panel of North Texas political journalists together to discuss the first 100 days of Trump Presidency.

The May 2 discussion takes place on the college campus, 3837 Simpson Stuart Road in Dallas, inside the Zale Library. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 6:30 p.m.

Moderating the panel will be Paul Quinn College President Dr. Michael J. Sorrell. Panelists are Gromer Jeffers, political writer, The Dallas Morning News and co-host of Lone Star Politics, NBC 5; Jason Whitely, senior reporter and co-host of Inside Texas Politics, WFAA-TV Ch. 8; and Julie Fine, political reporter, NBC 5.

Michael J. Sorrell, Ed.D., President of Paul Quinn College, said, “It is often mistakenly assumed that the opinions of students and people from under-resourced communities are inconsequential or uninformed. The real truth is that more often than not, those opinions are unsolicited and under-appreciated. Holding the Dallas Press Club’s First 100 Days of Trump’s Presidency event at Paul Quinn College sends a very real message that the voice of our students and our community matter and are respected. The impact of such an act cannot ever be underestimated.”

Reporters Discuss Local Effects of National Politics

Scott Goldstein, President of the Press Club of Dallas, said, “National political news can seem a lot like reality television these days. It’s hard to imagine the challenges that those reporting on President Trump and his unprecedented administration face.”

“In this era of ‘fake news,’ when journalists are being dubbed the enemies of the American people, there is more material than reporters can keep up with,” Goldstein said. “We look forward to hearing these veteran reporters talk about how changes in journalism in our nation’s capital have reverberated all the way to Dallas, Texas, and whether they think the profession will ever be the same.”

Tickets to the event are free, but registration is compulsory. Visit www.pressclubdallas.com to register. The Press Club of Dallas is a dynamic organization of journalists and professional communicators in North Texas. Members promote the discipline of journalism, communication, literacy, current affairs and First Amendment freedoms.

Comments

comments