Jury Deadlocked In Commissioner Price Trial

DALLAS–Now in its fifth day of deliberations, the jury in the Commissioner John Wiley Price corruption trial seem deadlocked. Today, North Texas District Judge Barbara Lynn called jurors into her chambers and instructed them to “Go home, relax and come back tomorrow with a verdict.”

According to reports, jurors may be hung up on one of the nine counts of alleged misconduct during his time as Dallas County Commissioner, District 3.

This comes on the heels of Judge Lynn’s revelation that she intends to throw out the 6 counts of mail fraud on last week.

Price is accused of accepting nearly $1 million in bribes over the course of a decade in the form of money, cars, and land. In exchange, the government argues, he got deals for companies doing business for Dallas County. The defense argued the payments price received were loan repayments.

While alleged co-conspirator and political consultant Kathy Nealy was paying bribes to Commissioner Price, she actively evaded paying more than $600,000 in income taxes that she admitted owing. In addition, the indictment also alleges that Fain made false statements to special agents with the FBI.

Possible Outcomes

If the jury remains deadlocked the case could result in a mistrial. Although Assistant US Attorney Leigha Simonton has already implied that she is more than willing to file an appeal.

Furthermore, Simonton even told Judge Lynn that she would even go as far as to contact the US Solicitor General. And request that he step in and take over the trial proceedings.

Price’s charges and possible sentences are:

•1 count bribery – 5 years maximum

•6 counts mail fraud/honest services – 30 years maximum per count

•1 count conspiracy to commit mail fraud – 5 year maximum

•3 counts false tax returns – 3 years maximum per count

Daphney Fain’s charges and possible sentences are:

•1 count conspiracy to commit mail fraud – 5 year maximum

•1 count lying to the government – 5 years maximum

