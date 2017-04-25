JCPenney Cedar Hill Crossing Holds Hiring Fair

JCPenney Cedar Hill Crossing Now Hiring

JCPenney at Cedar Hill Crossing is holding a hiring fair at the store Tuesday, April 25 from 2-8 p.m. Administrators plan to bring on 30 additional hourly and commissioned associates to work at the Cedar Hill store.

General Manager Nick Clough said, “We have received quite a few applications so far. We are looking for part-time operations, cashiers and sales team associates. Sales teams would include some specialist departments. These departments include windows, fine jewelry, Sephora, men’s and women’s clothing departments. We are especially interested in finding people for flexible shift opportunities and for weekend shifts.”

Clough, who has been the GM at Cedar Hill Crossings about six months, has been with the company nine years. He was previously with JCPenney’s Weatherford location.

“We have a really good team here in Cedar Hill, and they take great care of our customers,” Clough said. “Now we need to bring in some more just like them.”

JCPenney associates receive competitive pay, an associate discount (up to 25%), flexible scheduling and opportunities for advancement.

Experienced Hair Stylists Needed

JCPenney salon in Cedar Hill is also hiring stylists to join their “industry-leading salon program.” A commission plan lets incoming stylists who bring a client list with them to set their own hours and pricing. The salon pays “the highest commissions of any salon chain” and also offers flexible scheduling and no overhead costs. JCPenney salon stylists receive paid artistic training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off and 401K eligibility.

Applicants should visit JCPenney at Cedar Hill Crossing in person from 2-8 p.m. April 25. Managers will conduct in-person interviews and hire qualified candidates on the spot. All skill levels are welcome and previous retail experience is preferred.

Apply online at www.jcpcareers.com or in the store at one of the applicant kiosks prior to attending the event. If unable to attend, applicants can apply by visiting jcpcareers.com.

