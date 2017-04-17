EARTHxFilm Joins Earth Day Texas Celebrations at Fair Park April 20-23

Earth Day Texas, the world’s largest celebration of all things green, returns to Fair Park this weekend. The free event kicks off Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday, April 24, open daily till 6 p.m. EDTx has exhibits, speakers, live music, family activities, and food markets. It even boasts a sustainable beer garden. Texas natives Michael Martin Murphey and Kinky Friedman are musical headliners.

EARTHxFilm, presenting a full slate of environmentally focused documentaries April 20-23, joins this year’s event. A gala green-carpet presentation, “Chasing Coral,” is the opening night selection at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

“Food Evolution,” “RiverBlue,” “Tidewater,” and “Where’s the Food?” are also featured on the 18-film schedule. There are also 33 shorts, 5 virtual reality projects, and 6 works in progress scheduled. The films examine such environmental concerns as the state of oceans and rivers, our food and water sources, sustainable farming, plastic pollution, and threats to national security from rising sea levels. A variety of presentations and panels will also be featured during the film festival.

Earth Day Texas CEO Ryan Brown said, “Creating EARTHxFilm within Earth Day Texas is an opportunity to use the power of film to greatly enhance our mission to educate the public about the reality of our planet’s environment. As well as better illustrate the possibilities going forward, further inspiring people to take action in a personal way. This impressive slate of films, projects, and panels, does all of that as well as being very entertaining.”

Earth Day Texas Is About Viable Solutions That Can Make A Difference

EARTHxFilm Founder/President, Michael Cain, said, “We have been fortunate in our very first year to secure award-winning films, provocative films, and some very entertaining and exciting cinema with a focus on the environment. As well as offer up a number of first-look opportunities for our audiences to see films and projects that have the potential to make a real difference in people’s lives in the future. The caliber of filmmakers and organizations who are supporting our inaugural effort only highlights the immediacy of the issues we face and the real quest for viable solutions that films help provide.”

Festival passes and tickets are on-sale now. For more information, please go to earthxfilm.org. 2017.

