National Breast Cancer Coalition Nets $5000 On Team NR6 Efforts

Auto writer Wayne Gerdes nailed it when he predicted a win by Focus Daily News Digital Operations Director Kristin Barclay and Simply Real Moms owner Jasmine Cosme in the Nissan Rogue Trip event. Nissan Motor Company presented a check to Ms. Barclay and Ms. Cosme made out to the National Breast Cancer Coalition immediately after the conclusion of the RogueTrip.

The mission of the National Breast Cancer Coalition is to end Breast Cancer. The Coalition has set a deadline to know how to end Breast Cancer by January 1, 2020. Breast Cancer deadline 2020 is focused on two major areas: how to prevent the development of Breast Cancer; and understanding the causes and prevention of metastasis in order to save lives. the National Breast Cancer Coalition links hundreds of organizations toward fulfillment of this goal.

NBCC is dedicated to ending this dreaded disease through the power of grassroots action and advocacy. They seek to increase funding for breast cancer research; monitor how those funds are spent; expand access to quality health care for all; and ensure that trained advocates influence all decision making that impacts breast cancer.

Earning the money for their chosen charity took real dedication for the two “Rogue Warriors.” It was a long hard road for the two journalists as they drove from Nashville, Tennessee to New York City just in time for the kick off of the New York International Auto Show.

They departed Nashville on Sunday afternoon and drove until midnight to arrive at Asheville, North Carolina, where they spent the night. The next day was to be even more grueling as the ladies departed Ashville at 7 am for Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania.

After a number of exciting stops at nature parks and numerous other landmarks (see facebook postings for all the details) they arrived at Bear Creek Mountain at about 1:00 am. Not to be outdone, they arose before dawn to complete the final leg of their journey.

This afternoon (Tuesday, April 11), Kristin exclaimed “OMG We Won! I’m in shock!” That may have surprised her, but it was not really a surprise for Wayne Gerdes, Dave Stall and myself. We had all been following her journey throughout the entire “RogueTrip.”

In addition to her duties at Focus Daily News, Kristin is a personality on Dave Stall’s “You Auto Know” radio program each week. She will be sure to discuss her epic adventure this Sunday at 2:15 pm Pacific (4:15 central and 5:15 eastern). The show is available online at am1170theanswer.com, so everyone should be sure to turn in.

And of course, check out her personal website indeeph2o.com and focusdailynews.com as well as in the hard copy newspaper. You won’t want to miss her own personal accounts of this fantastic adventure sponsored by Nissan.

