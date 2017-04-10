Home Bumper to Bumper Team NR6 Odds On to Be Most Creative on RogueTrip

Team NR6 Odds On to Be Most Creative on RogueTrip

By
Marlon Hanson
-
47
SHARE
Kristin Barclay and Jasmine Cosme - the Rogue Warriers, strike out to raise money to combat breast cancer

This is part of an article by Wayne Gerdes. It is reprinted with his permission and discusses his prediction that our own Kristin Barclay and RogueTrip team #NR6 have an inside track to a win.

Nissan executive Steve Parrett details NR6 for Kristin and Jasmine’s RogueTrip prior to “takeoff!”

I urge everyone who reads this to go to Kristin Barclay page and Jasmine Cosme site on Facebook and you will be treated to some of the greatest videos you could ever imagine. You will even hear the duo belt out a tune or two – that’s worth the visit alone! https://www.facebook.com/jasmine.risso/videos/10212384933689400/

They can also be found on Instagram and twitter. See the lead photo in this article for their social media handles on these platforms. You can follow them using the #NR6 tagline and the #RogueTrip tag.
BY WAYNE GERDES

Titan and Pathfinder accelerate, Rogue owns the segment, Star Wars, Titan first drive, and a little something called #RogueTrip.

Besides the Titan ½ ton pick-up with the Advance gas engine we are in this week and the Maxima Midnight Edition we will be in next, earlier today, 10 teams from across the Midwest, South, and East Coast set out on an expedition. It was not setup as the first to drive a truck to the South Pole or somehow cross the Bering Strait in mid-winter

#RogueTrip is part scavenger hunt, part road test and part charity fundraiser. The 10 vehicles and 20 drivers, many I know personally, have now departed from five U.S. cities in 2017 Nissan Rogue crossovers with navigation systems set for an arrival in Manhattan in 2-days on April 11 at 2 p.m.

Rogue Warriors Jasmine Cosme and Kristin Barclay ready themselves for the long ride from Nashville to New York City.

Points will be awarded in scavenger hunt categories such as Bizzare Eats Challenge, Funniest Bumper Sticker, Most Unique Wildlife and Most Historical Monuments visited. The winning team will be rewarded with a $5,000 donation to the charity of its choice. Contestants are providing real time social media updates on their activities as they make their way to New York City.

The Rogue Trip teams will be driving identically prepared 2017 Rogue SL models w/ Nissan Wi-Fi, a First Aid Kit, Emergency Roadside Kit, Family Clean-up Kit, all-season floor mats, chrome bumper finishers, and Rogue Exterior Accent Lighting.

Participants will also be equipped with custom #RogueTrip backpacks filled with a variety of road trip necessities and iPad mini 4 tablets loaded with the Nissan Rogue Trip app that each team will utilize as mission control for the Rogue Trip. The app will include details on finding points of interest, the adventurous places each team will be staying for the night, Dial-A-Rogue expert, links to the charities and much more. The Rogues will also be loaded with extra Rogue Trip t-shirts, hats and stickers that teams can hand out to kind strangers who help them complete the challenges along the way.

Winners of the Rogue Trip scavenger hunt categories will be determined by the team that has the most creative execution or the most collected – for points of interest, historical landmarks and number of Rogues passed. To complete a challenge the teams must post on social media using the #RogueTrip hashtag. Tiebreakers will be given to the team with the most social engagement. Teams are therefore encouraged to get their fan base and audiences involved in sharing and liking the posts along the way.

On episode 2, we go "off rogue" and interview some friends. #InTheWildChallenge #NR6 #RogueTrip

Posted by Jasmine Cosme on Monday, April 10, 2017

The Nissan #RogueTrip is underway

I will be following a close friend, Kristin Barclay @zanymomintx on twitter, piloting the #NR6 Rogue with team name “Rogue Warriors”. Her partner on this epic journey is Jasmine Risso @simplyrealmoms. Their charity of choice is the “National Breast Cancer Coalition.”

What is any trip to Nashville without a stop at the world famous Grand Ole Opry … Kristin (foreground) and Jasmine (by the giant guitar) couldn’t resist stopping.

Given Kristin’s past zany exploits, her team is odds on favorite to take the title of most creative #RogueTrip.

Next up is the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. We saw the best presentation at an auto show ever provided in Los Angeles. We saw a continuation of the theme in both Detroit and Chicago. Nissan is upping the ante in NY with a continuation of collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. in support of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Team NR6 stopped at many historical sites as well as parks and other significant areas. Here, Kristin pays homage in the Sycamore Shoals State Historical Area

This time Nissan is bringing an immersive “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”-inspired experience to consumers visiting the Nissan booth at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. This is a follow on to the DVD and Blu-ray release of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” earlier this week.

Comments

comments

Previous articleResidents Seek Answers On Life-Saving Cancer Technology
Next articleDeSoto Chamber Hosts Candidates Forum Tonight
Marlon Hanson
Marlon Hanson
Marlon Hanson has been in the media since 1970, beginning with the New York Daily News. In 1988, he founded Focus Newspapers, expanding the paper from weekly to daily over the past 28 years. He has covered the automotive industry since 1995 and is a three-term president of the Texas Auto Writers Association. Besides Focus Daily News, Hanson is a judge for the Consumers Digest Best Buys, publishes www.testdrivereport.com and focusdailynews.com. Automotive articles appear in Consumers Digest Magazine as well as in Focus Daily News and various other websites and magazines.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR