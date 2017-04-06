Residents Seek Answers On Life-Saving Cancer Technology

Editor’s Note:

In February 2017, a Focus Daily News feature compared the plight of DeSoto Scientist Dario Crosetto to that of 1850s German physician Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis. Since then, DeSoto residents have responded with great interest in Crosetto’s potentially-life saving medical imaging device.

Recently, DeSoto residents Diana D’Amari and Darrel Johnson got the rare opportunity to sit down with the 2013 Leonardo Di Vinci Award honoree. Like most, D’Amari and Johnson worry how their tax-dollars are spent. They are fervent in the desire that those government funded research dollars are being used to advance science and reduce cancer deaths. Moreover, they want to know why isn’t this product on the market?

Due to the fact, that their meeting with Crosetto ran a number of hours–it would require several installments to convey a small portion of the knowledge and insight given. In the coming weeks each Wednesday a few of their questions on his groundbreaking invention will be shared. We do this in the hopes of spreading greater understanding of an endeavor that could change the tide of the war on cancer forever.

Innovation Wednesdays: Week 1

Time is of the essence. A total of 1,688,780 new cancer cases and 600,920 deaths are projected to occur in the US in 2017. The estimate from the American Cancer Society is not encouraging news to those suffering from this debilitating affliction. But what if the tide of cancers in both women and men could be cut by at least 50-percent?

With early detection it could.

Locally, Scientist Dario Crosetto has developed a new approach to early cancer detection. His 3-D Complete Body Screening (3D-CBS) technology is hundreds of times more efficient at identifying cancerous cells than anything currently on the market.

Since 1950, early detection continues to be a proven method in battling cancer. It was during this time that the Pap test was widespread, resulting in a 70% decline in cervical cancer. Additionally, colon cancer if caught early now has a 91% survival rate, versus a 11% rate if caught too late.

DeSoto Residents Engage Local Scientist

DD&DJ: As simply as possible … what is your invention and why we should discuss it with experts in particle physics in order to save lives?

CROSETTO: My 3D-Flow basic invention of 1992 that has now evolved in 2015 into a new 3D-Flow OPRA invention breaks the speed barrier in real-time applications. It provides technical advantages and benefits to humanity in several fields. (e.g. Physics, Medical Imaging, fighting terrorism, etc.)

It opens the door to new inventions It can find a “needle in a haystack” or even better, an object within data arriving at a speed that cannot be stored in hard drives because in one day the data would fill all the hard drives of the planet.

This feature is essential when one wants to find particular signals from radiation. It is necessary to design and build a “trap.” In physics technical terms we call it a “Level-1 Trigger” which identifies and captures images of specific objects among billions of objects from data arriving from radiation at hundreds of millions frames per second.

We cannot stop the radiation. If the “trap” is not working properly, data is lost forever. Medical Imaging devices such as CT, PET, SPECT, X-Ray are based on radiation. To improve these techniques one should first address them with experts in particle physics who extract specific information from radiation.

Medical doctors are not experts in particle physics. But they will receive the advantages of more accurate information upon the improvement of these techniques and devices.

Public Debate Needed

While Semmelweis never got his day in court. It is clear that the key for accelerating the benefits of Crosetto’s invention to humanity is a public forum. Wherein Crosetto can present his inventions and address the objections of his opponents. Beginning with the top physicist organization, the European Council for Nuclear Research (also known as CERN).

Over the years CERN officials have identified Joel Butler, Andrew Lankford and Nadia Pastrone as experts in the field. Furthermore, in correspondence dating back to the 1990s, each of these experts have commented on the viability of Crosetto’s design.

Each week DeSoto residents Diana D’Amari and Darrel Johnson will also address questions and concerns to these key players. If there is a response it will be published accordingly.

Next Week’s Question

Diana D’Amari & Darrel Johnson: Mr. Crosetto, before addressing the life saving applications of your invention. You mentioned that it can save hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars. Well … please explain how.

Comments

comments