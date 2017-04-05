Scarborough Renaissance Festival 37th Season Begins Saturday!

WAXAHACHIE—It’s time for Scarborough Renaissance Festival! The 37th season of North Texas’ 16th Century Style tradition begins Saturday, April 8, 2017! There is interactive fun for everyone, as you step back in time to the 16th Century in the 35-acre English village (replica).

This year’s Renaissance Festival theme is celebrating the visit of Princess Mary Tudor and Margaret Queen of Scotland and the Isles with a Festival of Entertainment, Artisans, Food and Frivolity.

“For the 2017 season we are bringing exciting new entertainment, outstanding new artisans and the newest member of the Scarborough monarchy, Princess Mary Tudor, to the Festival”, says Coy Sevier, General Manager. “We are confident that our visitors will experience the best interactive experience of music, magic and merriment at Scarborough during our 37th season – you don’t want to miss it!”

Scarborough Renaissance Festival 2017 season will run every Saturday & Sunday (and Memorial Day Monday) for eight consecutive weekends April 8 through May 29, 2017.

“Kids Free Weekend” on April 8-9 kicks off the 2017 season with up to three children (ages 5-12) admitted free with each paid adult. Children 4 and under are always free. Seniors 65+ can also get in for half price this weekend.

Ren Faire Has Something For Everyone

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® offers 24 stages of extraordinary non-stop entertainment, full combat jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, a human chess match, the Mermaid Lagoon and a 150+ members performing company.

There are 200 shoppes of exquisite crafts and amazing artisan demonstrations. Plus, Children’s Knighting Ceremonies, a Grande Parade, Renaissance rides, games of skill and so much more.

Some of the exciting new entertainment debuting at Scarborough Renaissance Festival this weekend includes: Idiot Friends (former “Flaming Idiot” and former member of the “Other Brother” – only appearing through April 30th), Dark Faerie Tales with the Painted Lady, The Dancing Doll and Song of Nightingale along with limited engagement performers Topsy Turvy (only appearing through April 30th) and The London Broil Show (only appearing through April 16th).

This year, patrons can visit with the Mermaids for a more intimate experience and avoid standing in line. Visit times are available every 15 minutes throughout the Festival day. The Mermaid Lagoon also welcomes mermaid “Aura” for the 2017 season.

Food Fit for A King

There are also large varieties of food and drink at Scarborough Renaissance Festival. New items for the 2017 include chocolate dipped strawberries, cupcake cones and Cappuccino & Espresso at the Peasant Bread booth.

Special menu items for opening weekend will be Bangers & Mash (Irish Banger sausage and mashed potatoes covered with an onion gravy) at the Rose & Crown Inn Restaurant. Other offerings include: crab and cream cheese ravioli and Beet & Onion Ravioli at the Pasta Palace.

The bakery will feature bacon and white cheddar croissants and New York Style cheesecake swirled with oranges and sweet cream.

For those with a more bavarian palate the German booth will have Salmon with goat cheese crepes on Saturday. Then follow up Sunday with Beef Stroganoff and Jaeger Snitzchel.

Wine Tastings

Wines of Germany will host daily wine tasting events this weekend and the beer tasting events including Beers of Germany. This is in addition to the standard beer, wine offerings at the Festival’s 11 pubs and taverns.

Tastings require a separate ticket. Seating is at a first come first serve basis. Tasting events regularly sell out so it is recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Upcoming Theme Weekends and Special Events are Celtic Weekend and Easter Celebrations April 15-16, the Royal Ale Festival April 22-23, Deaf Awareness Day, April 29, and the Artisan’s Showcase Weekend, April 29-30.

Admission is $28 for adults and $13 for children, ages 5-12. Children age 4 and under are free. Parking is free compliments of Waxahachie Nissan. Tickets are available at the gate on Festival days and online at SRFestival.com.

Discount coupons will be at Waxahachie Nissan throughout the season. For more information visit SRFestival.com.

Comments

comments