Children’s Health Pediatric Group DeSoto Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

DESOTO—Children’s Health Pediatric Group DeSoto is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Saturday, the clinic held a community event featuring a special appearance by NFL player Lance Dunbar. Children and families particpated in fun activities like face painting, a photo booth, GoNoodle dances and more.

“It’s very exciting to be recognized by the organization,” said Pediatrician Jeanette Sejour-White. “Children’s Health is a well-respected organization who is at the forefront when it comes to providing quality care. To make the one year mark and to be recognized is an honor.”

During the event, dietitians and Children’s Health Pediatric Group DeSoto pediatricians were on site to answer questions and share healthy lifestyle tips. Families also got a chance to take a closer look at an ambulance and fire truck. As a thank-you to the community, there was a bike raffle and helmet giveaways.

Dr. Sejour-White says the reception in the DeSoto community has been great. Prior to joining the Children’s Health Pediatric Group, she was operating an office in DeSoto for three years. The partnership has been beneficial. She says her exposure in the surrounding communities has been phenomenal.

“I approached Children’s Health a year and a half ago. As a solo practitioner in private practice, the managerial side took up a lot of my time,” said Dr. Sejour-White “I wanted to focus on providing care to my patients and not managing an office.”

Quality Pediatric Care Close To Home

Quality local healthcare continues to be an invaluable resource for DeSoto families.

“Neighborhood clinics increase access to quality healthcare for our children. Often the emergency rooms are full of patients using it for primary care, which not only drives up the cost of healthcare, but doesn’t address the long term needs for the child.”

Children’s Health Pediatric Group prides itself on delivering the highest possible quality healthcare to communities. DeSoto is one of 18 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“We provide comprehensive care in the clinic from birth to 18. We are able to do labs in house and we currently have a pulmonologist on site one day a week for our complex asthmatics. This is a great asset such that they do not have to travel to get the specialized care they need.”

Childhood Obesity

With a focus on primary care and healthy habits, the practice covers all aspects of children’s health care needs such as well-child exams and immunizations, treatment of common illnesses like colds and the flu, and treatment of chronic conditions such as asthma.

Chronic treatments aside, Dr. Sejour-White says the most widespread health issue facing local children is obesity. She went on to mention that many parents don’t even perceive that their child is overweight. To combat this trend she recommends simple changes to behaviors, such as healthy snack options and daily physical activity. GoNoodle exercises for example are a favorite of the Children’s Health Group.

The online movement videos get kids running, jumping, dancing, stretching, and practicing mindfulness through three to five-minute moderate to vigorous physical activities that students perform next to their desks. These activities help channel classroom energy. Interactive physical movement is improves student health, boost cognitive processing, focus and academic performance.

“Many parents and patients are not educated on healthy eating and the need for activity daily,” she said. “They do not know what a healthy diet looks like and how to make good food choices or read food labels.”

Children’s Health Pediatric Group DeSoto is open Monday -Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 534 E. Pleasant Run Road.

