Hit Broadway Musical Kinky Boots Returns To Music Hall At Fair Park

Kinky Boots Dallas at Music Hall At Fair Park March 28-April 9

“Kinky Boots” is back at the Music Hall at Fair Park March 28-April 9. The smash-hit musical features a book by four-time Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and music by Grammy® Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper, and is presented by Dallas Summer Musicals. Single tickets for the Dallas engagement of Kinky Boots, starting at $20 (pricing subject to change), are now on sale at www.DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

The hit Broadway musical won every major award including the 2013 Tony Best Musical Award. Its directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of “Kinky Boots” is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

From a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the catwalks of Milan, “Kinky Boots” is inspired by true events. Charlie Price is in danger of losing his family factory when help comes from an unexpected quarter. An exotic performer named Lola who’s searching for sturdier stilettos turns out to be Charlie’s muse.

The creative team for Kinky Boots includes Tony Award nominee David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner John Shivers (Sound Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Randy Houston Mercer (Make-up Design), Telsey + Company, Justin Huff, CSA (Casting), DB Bonds (Associate Director) and Rusty Mowery (Associate Choreographer). “Kinky Boots” features Musical Direction by Roberto Sinha, and Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Tony and Grammy Award winner Stephen Oremus.

Groups of 10 or more receive a 15% discount, priority seating, and many more benefits. Please call 214-426-4768 or email Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Dallas Summer Musicals’ 2016-2017 Broadway season continues with “Circus 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus,” May 23 – June 4; and closing the season will be “The Bodyguard,” July 18-30.

Dallas Summer Musicals’ 2017-2018 Broadway season includes these upcoming performances “Waitress,” Mar. 28 – Apr. 8; “Les Miserables,” Apr. 24 – May 6; “Disney’s The Lion King,” Jun. 13 – Jul. 8; “Love Never Dies,” Jul. 24 – Aug. 5; and closing the season will be “School of Rock” Aug. 15-26.

