Na'Kayshions Wedding & Event Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary

March 17, 2017 marks the 10th anniversary for Mrs. Nancy Jackson, owner/co-owner of Na’Kayshions Wedding & Event Center in Cedar Hill. As the first black, family-owned company to operate in Cedar Hill, her objective was “to transform the site into a beautiful oasis for the entire community.”

To celebrate their anniversary, Na’Kayshions Wedding & Event Center, 432 South Clark Road in Cedar Hill, invites the community to attend their week-long anniversary open house March 19-25.

Adding to her long list of honors, Mrs. Jackson will be recognized by The National Council of Negro Women, Inc., Dallas Southwest Section, as a professional business lady serving the community and youth. She is being honored as Owner/Co-Owner of Na’Kayshions Wedding & Event Center at the 14th Annual “Hatting” Prayer Brunch April 29th at Double Tree by Hilton, Dallas-Market Center.

Mrs. Nancy McIlveen Jackson grew up in Dallas. She says she inherited the artistry of her father, skilled carpenter Garland McIlveen, while her mom, Missionary IDella Simmons McIlveen, taught her to have a servant’s heart. She attained a BS degree from Prairie View A&M University, a Master of Liberal Arts Degree from Southern Methodist University, and a second Master Degree in Counseling from Texas A&M University in Commerce, Texas.

Mrs. Jackson’s Love of Dance Led to Numerous Awards

With her love of dance, Mrs. Jackson sponsored over 11 award-winning dance and drill teams. They made television appearances for United Negro College Fund, traveling as far as Hawaii and Florida to compete. She later taught dance at Bishop College and aerobics at Mountain View College. In 1978-79, Nancy was one of the three organizers of The Dallas Drill Team and Cheerleaders Association that led to sponsors receiving stipends for extra-curricular instructional activities. In 2016, she was honored by 200 of her former drill team students.

She also served as a parent ombudsman and school counselor serving students with behavior, socioeconomic problems and poor attendance. She sought to provide their families with short-term assistance with food and clothing. Nancy led advisory workshops, walked neighborhoods and held parent conferences in the homes.

Nancy opened a Career Center for seniors to assist with Post-Secondary Awareness. Her Partners in Education Program sparked interest by several colleges and opened various avenues, including a tracking program for first generation, college-bound students. She traveled to colleges at her own expense to meet with Admission Directors. Her Caring Heart Scholars Program advances dance students’ education. Before retiring, she was selected by her peers as DISD Counselor of the Year, and named by her students to Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers.

Na’Kayshions Wedding & Event Center Opens in 2007

After 33 years of dedicated service to education, Mrs. Jackson opened Na’Kayshions LLC, a Wedding and Event Center in Cedar Hill, in 2007. They were able to save from demolition a historic 18th century church with family ties, which provides a sanctuary for start-up churches. It also provides a place to celebrate the sacredness of marriages. The company’s 10-year name recognition received the 2011-2016 Reader’s Choice Award for “Best Wedding Venue.” In 2009 the center was featured on national television – TLC Channel, selected “Knot’s Best of Weddings for 2015 and 2016,” and cited as a Texas Film Location by Governor Rick Perry of Texas.

Nancy is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Dallas Alumnae Chapter and Phi Delta Kappa Sorority, Alpha Rho Chapter. She belongs to Cedar Hill Bible Fellowship Church, under the spiritual guidance of Rev. William L. Askew, Sr., and serves as Hospitality Chair. She has applied for an assumed name, “Being an Ambassador for God” (BAG), with the ideal of filling and distributing bags to those in need. She also provides financial support for the children of Haiti.

She has been married to Mr. Samuel W. Jackson, Jr., her life-long sweetheart and best friend for 46 years. She says he “has always shared in her dreams and given of his love, time, and support in all her endeavors.”

The Jacksons have three beautiful adult children and spouses: Dr. Mija Michelle Jackson (Dr.Warren), Dr. Mishon Migale Jackson (Stonie Sr.), Mr. Samuel W. Jackson, III “Treye” (NaKisha) and five beautiful grandchildren; Braxton, Stonie, II, Morgan, Sawyer, and Skyler.

