Red Oak Middle School Competes In UIL Academic Competition

ELLIS COUNTY—Red Oak Middle School participated in the UIL Academic Competition on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Red Oak Middle School. Seventh grade earned 1st place overall and 8th grade earned 2nd place overall.

“I am so proud of our students and coaches that worked countless hours preparing for this contest!” says ROMS UIL Academic Sponsor Maricela Torres. “All of their hard work paid off.”

Below is the list of individual awards:

6th Grade Awards

Drew Fleming—5th Place Oral Reading

Ashleigh Scott—6th Place Maps, Graphs, & Charts

Arianna Mena—5th Place Impromptu Speaking

Reagan McDaniel—5th Place Mathematics

Michaela Bullard—3rd Place Listening Skills

Aubrey McKnight—2nd Place Spelling

7th Grade Awards

Accalia Fox—3rd Place Maps, Graphs, & Charts AND 1st Place Social Studies

Jadyn Lampier—2nd Place Maps, Graphs, & Charts AND 3rd Place Social Studies

Qelise Freeman—4th Place Editorial Writing

Sarah Barnes—2nd Place Editorial Writing

Ella Simpson—1st Place Editorial Writing, 6th Place Impromptu Speaking

Carina Perkins—6th Place Social Studies, 2nd Place Listening Skills

Megan Fellows—3rd Place Ready Writing

Rachel Wilcox—2nd Place Ready Writing

Ellie Davis—4th Place Oral Reading

Amaya Rangel—3rd Place Art

Gianna Paredes—2nd Place Art

Devon James—1st Place Art (Perfect Score)

Kevin Martinez—4th Place Music Memory

Jade Cruz—3rd Place Music Memory

Austin Geffs—2nd Place Music Memory

Devon James—6th Place Number Sense

Jose Moreno—4th Place Number Sense

Josh Mullins—4th Place Chess Puzzle

Conner Alsup—1st Place Chess Puzzle

Audrey Moore—3rd Place Impromptu Speaking

Leah Hayward—1st Place Impromptu Speaking

Jaylie Feeley—5th Place Calculator Applications

Haley Kesler—6th Place Mathematics

Carlos Rojas—6th Place Science

Isabel Torres—5th Place Science

Larklin Dennis—2nd Place Science

8th Grade Awards

Natalie Rodriguez—4th Place Calculator Applications

Ehtan Mena—1st Place Calculator Applications

Nathan Jackson—6th Place Social Studies

Luke Cowger—3rd Place Music Memory, 2nd Place Number Sense

Tariq Ramadan—1st Place Social Studies

Sussan Hernandez—5th Place Editorial Writing

Paulina Diaz—4th Place Editorial Writing, 1st Place Impromptu Speaking

Megan Shauck—5th Place Art

Sharon James—4th Place Art

Mary Alicia Martinez—3rd Place Art

Alexander Shawn Cook—2nd Place Music Memory

Kaitlyn Low—1st Place Music Memory

Addison Sumbler—3rd Place Spelling

Maya York—6th Place Dictionary Skills

Korbin Dennis—5th Place Dictionary Skills

Bridger Humpheries—5th Place Number Sense, 2nd Place Chess Puzzle

Sydni Anderson—6th Place Oral Reading

Ethan Mullins—1st Place Mathematics

Casey Condron—6th Place Science

Alyssa Starr—1st Place Science

Mia Hernandez—5th Place Listening Skills

Tiffany Hayes—3rd Place Listening Skills

Ashlee Davis—3rd Place Ready Writing

