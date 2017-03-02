Dallas Heritage Village Spring Fling Offers Family Fun

Entertain The Kids Over Spring Break With a Visit to Dallas Heritage Village

DALLAS—Dallas Heritage Village hosts Spring Fling: Jumbo Fun! March 14-17, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Organizers hope to encourage kids to get out, enjoy the great outdoors with some over-sized games and old fashioned fun.

“We wanted to do something different this year with some old classics to encourage families to enjoy the great outdoors, spend some memorable time together and just have fun,” said Melissa Prycer, president and executive director, Dallas Heritage Village. “Kids will love bowling with a ball as big as they are and building a train of dominoes as big as their feet and many more activities! These fun activities also a provide a wonderful incentive to put down the video games and enjoy some old fashioned fun in the great outdoors as children did many years ago.”

Activities include over-sized bowling on the lawn, checkers, dominoes, hoops and graces, and scrabble. The week-long event will also feature a special spring exhibit titled “Log Cabins: Quilts, Houses and Toys.” Attendees can build a log cabin and walk right in, stretch their creativity with traditional Lincoln Logs, and try combining fabrics on quilt puzzles.

“Two quilts in log cabin designs will also be on display,” added Prycer. “There will be a rough wool version that would look right at home in a cozy mountain cabin and a sophisticated silk quilt on display for the first time after being restored with a generous grant from the Quilter’s Guild of Dallas.”

Immersive Learning And Fun

Children will also learn how quilts and cabins kept pioneers warm on the frontier. This special exhibit will remain open until April 2. Guests may also tour the Village throughout the week and learn about its history. Young shopkeepers, shoppers, and postal workers can have fun role playing at The Blum Brothers store. And everyone enjoys stopping by to see Mammoth Jack Donkeys Nip and Tuck and their new friends Willie and Waylon, who are now quite settled in their new home.

“March is an extremely busy time at Dallas Heritage Village, and we anticipate seeing a lot of families during the annual fun Spring Fling week,” added Prycer. “Make some memories with your family this week!”

Dallas Heritage Village is an immersive history landscape that features a wide variety of authentic 19th century pioneer and Victorian homes and commercial buildings in Texas. The Village is set on 20 acres with over 25 historic structures depicting life in Dallas from 1840-1910. Dallas Heritage Village is one of only 5 nationally accredited museums in the Dallas area.

In addition, the Village showcases a Victorian Main Street, a railroad complex, a log cabin, a pre-Civil war home, an 1860’s farmstead with livestock, a 19th century church, schoolhouse and more.

It is located at 1515 South Harwood, in the Cedars area with urban living and restaurants, near downtown Dallas and the popular Farmer’s Market complex. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

