Dallas Theater Center Presents “The Tempest”

DTC & Dallas Public Works Present The Tempest

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) and Ignite/Arts Dallas at Southern Methodist University Meadows School of the Arts, in collaboration with AT&T Performing Arts Center and in affiliation with New York City-based The Public Theater’s Public Works, present Public Works Dallas’ The Tempest.

The groundbreaking community engagement and participatory theater project is designed to blur the line between professional artists and Dallas community members. Directed by DTC Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty, The Tempest has four performances Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5 at the Wyly Theatre. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The 90-minute musical adaptation of The Tempest features 200 actors and community members, only 5 being professional actors. Starring as Prospero is André De Shields (The Fortress of Solitude), a multiple Tony Award® nominee best known for his performance in the title role of the 1975 Broadway production of The Wiz. Joining him are Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company Members Ace Anderson (Trinculo); Liz Mikel (Ariel) and Alex Organ (Caliban).

Returning to the DTC stage is former Cara Mía Theatre Artistic Ensemble Member Rodney Garza as Stephano. The cast is completed with community actors from Public Works Dallas’ five community partner organizations: Bachman Lake Together, City of Dallas Park and Recreation, Jubilee Park and Community Center, Literacy Instruction for Texas and Vickery Meadow Learning Center.

Cameo performances by Rickie Rush’s Living Sound Choir from Inspiring Body of Christ Church, Dark Circles Contemporary Dance, Sam Lao, Townview High School Big D Drumline, Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Northlake Children’s Chorus, Inner City All-Stars Brass Band and Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli Aztec Dancers are also included.

Mayor Mike Rawlings will have a cameo performance on March 3, rotating the role of wedding officiant with Councilman Adam McGough, Councilman Adam Medrano and voice of the Dallas Cowboys Brad Sham.

Written by William Shakespeare, The Tempest features adaptation, music, and new lyrics by Todd Almond. Marooned and left to die on a remote island, Prospero can command spirits, create apparitions and manipulate the elements. By using his magic, he assembles his enemies to take revenge on them, and in the process awakens in Miranda, his teenage daughter, her first experience of love.

“The Tempest will bring together 200 people from across this great city to engage in meaningful dialogue and the joyful act of creating theater together,” said Moriarty. “Public Works Dallas will change our city forever, welcoming collaborators, partners and friends into DTC’s home at the Wyly Theatre and blurring the line between professional artists and the talented community members of Dallas.”

Tickets to The Tempest are FREE to the public and are available by phone at (214) 880-0202. Tickets will also be distributed at several community locations, or available online.

